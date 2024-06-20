Languagesx
Konami introduces Resella: a new NFT solution on Avalanche

Konami introduces Resella: a new NFT solution on Avalanche

Futuristic digital marketplace with neon signs reading "Resella" and "Konami," featuring floating NFT artworks and Japanese-inspired architecture in the background.
TL:DR

  • Konami introduced the NFT solution Resella with Avalanche to simplify NFT creation and trading, aiming to integrate Web3 services.
  • Resella, launched at Tokyo Game Show 2023, offers user-friendly transactions in Japanese yen and plans for global functionality.
  • Resella supports seamless marketplace experiences, zero gas costs, and consistent processing speeds, boosting Konami's strategic pivots.

Renowned Japanese videogame publisher Konami Digital Entertainment introduced new non-fungible token (NFT) solution Resella in collaboration with Avalanche (AVAX).

As explained in the firm’s quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements, Resella is designed to simplify the creation, issuance, and trading of NFTs. This collaboration aims to make blockchain technology more accessible to companies and organizations looking to integrate Web3 services into their operations. The document reads:

At the Tokyo Game Show 2023, we also made simultaneous announcements of the NFT Marketplace “Resella,” which is intended to provide services using blockchain technology to all types of customers, and the web3 project “PROJECT ZIRCON,” which allows customers to create fantasy worlds using blockchain technology.

According to an announcement shared with industry media, Resella offers a user-friendly approach, eliminating the need for external Web3 wallets or complex cryptocurrency transactions. The platform supports transactions in Japanese yen, catering to the local market, while also planning to expand its functionalities for global users.

A new NFT-centric platform

Developers can incorporate Resella’s functions into their applications, providing users with a seamless marketplace experience. Beyond its primary function, Resella facilitates the transition of existing platforms into the Web3 space.

The firm hopes to create an environment for businesses across various sectors to explore blockchain features. The platform also envisions using NFTs from gaming environments as tickets to events or exclusive in-game content.

The corporate platform in question also boasts zero gas costs for users and consistent processing speeds, ensuring a smooth transaction experience. Earlier this month, Konami also launched real-stake games with Slots del Sol Online in Paraguay.

The ongoing pivots in Konami’s strategy are seemingly paying off. As ReadWrite reported back in early February, the company saw record profits in its third quarter with a reported business profit of 62,821 million yen — equivalent to nearly $400 million.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

