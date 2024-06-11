Languagesx
Konami launches new real-stake slots in Paraguay

Konami launches new real-stake slots in Paraguay

Konami, the Japanese gaming giant, has launched real-stake games with Slots del Sol Online in Paraguay.

This marks the company’s first major online launch outside of the United States or Canada for the company.

Konami has expanded its gaming territory due to its remote gaming server (RGS). This enables the gaming powerhouse’s existing library of titles to be available in other regions.

These include well-known casino and slot games, including Chili Chili Fire, Dragon’s Law Twin Fever, and Lion Carnival.

This expansion solidifies the company’s ability to take existing and established games and offer them in new regions. Konami has long viewed South America as a potential untapped landscape, so the news looks set to give the company a foothold in the region.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, said, “This expansion into an omnichannel strategy is an incredible testament to the leadership of Slots del Sol, and we’re happy for the opportunity to support with a large library of Konami online slots.”

A busy month of gambling news for Konami

Konami’s busy month in gambling continued as Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno, Nevada, announced a new gaming partnership.

The resort posted that Charms Full Link slots will be available as of this month. The leprechaun-themed game is part of Konami’s acclaimed All Aboard series suite.

Stephanie Lau, vice president of sales enablement at Konami Gaming, said of the announcement, “The Lucky Kicker is an entirely new triple bonus mechanic that can increase both the playtime and the payout of the All Aboard-style credit collection feature in Charms Full Link—which players at Peppermill Resort are the first to experience.”

Well-established gaming influencers Vegas Matt, The Big Jackpot, and Dianaevoni were the first to take on the game as part of the launch celebrations. Three lucky individuals who attended the event also won the Charmed Life Giveaway.

Winners received a VIP package featuring $1,000 in Free Play, two complimentary nights in a luxurious Tuscany Tower Suite, and a $500 Resort Credit for the Peppermill Resort and Spa.

Image: Ideogram.

Brian-Damien Morgan
