Konami becomes next operator to gain UAE license

Konami, the multi-faceted operator and video game publisher, has expanded its gambling operations into the United Arab Emirates. The new license will give them a foothold in what they describe as a “key emerging market for commercial gaming.”

This makes Konami one of the first companies in the gaming industry to be awarded a “Gaming-Related Vendor License.” These are issued by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA). In the UAE, this acts as the main watchdog and licenser in the region.

Speaking in the press release, Tom Jingoli, president and CEO of Konami Gaming, said:

“Since Konami Gaming’s inception, our global growth has been achieved with an unwavering commitment to compliance.

“As the United Arab Emirates expands its economy to the regulated commercial gaming space, Konami is dedicated to supporting this market with the same integrity, innovation, and excellence we bring to all 431 gaming jurisdictions we serve worldwide.”

Konami and UAE join forces as both diversify revenue streams

The UAE established the GCGRA back in 2023 in a surprise move. As the region is predominantly under rules that follow Islam, it wasn’t expected to happen. However, much like other countries with similar anti-gambling laws, it opened by allowing for a lottery to be run.

With a new resort opening in 2027, this also mirrors locations like Japan or other East Asian locations, where gambling is permitted within these holiday destinations. Unlike those destinations, the GCGRA is reportedly given a wider berth to allow for some flexibility.

One of the main reasons for allowing for some kind of gambling in the UAE is to diversify its revenue streams. Similarly, Konami’s gambling business functions in the same way.

Konami has been expanding its gambling business into new areas this year, with its first online gambling offerings launching in Europe. Last year, it moved into Paraguay, and still remains fairly dominant in its home country of Japan.

The company is best known for its video game publishing arm, which it has gradually returned to after 2015. It had functionally pulled out of almost all video game activity from 2015 onwards, resorting to a small smattering of releases after Metal Gear Solid V launched and they fired its creator. During this period, Konami expanded its pachislot and pachinko offerings featuring its gaming line-up, much to the chagrin of fans.

More recently, along with its expanding gambling business, it has released remakes of its classic games and new titles in legacy franchises.