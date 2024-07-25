Languagesx
Kamala Harris considers Bitcoin conference: blue crypto shift?

Kamala Harris considers Bitcoin conference: blue crypto shift?

A split screen showing the Democratic donkey and Republican elephant logos, with Bitcoin symbols bridging the divide between them

Recent developments suggest a possible realignment in political attitudes towards cryptocurrencies, with both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump at the center of speculation.

Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey revealed on social media platform X that discussions were underway with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign regarding her potential speaking engagement at the upcoming Bitcoin Conference. Bailey suggested this could mark a significant shift in the Democratic party’s stance on cryptocurrency, potentially appealing to a rapidly growing voter demographic:

We’re in talks with Kamala Harris campaign for her to speak at the conference. Would be very savvy of her to reset the democrat positioning on the fastest growing voter block in the country. They’re making up their minds today.

The Vice President’s team was expected to make a decision on the matter promptly. This potential move aligns with observations from billionaire Mark Cuban, who told Politico that Harris would likely be more receptive to business, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency compared to President Biden.

Politico also reported that Harris’ team has been reaching out to cryptocurrency executives for policy input ahead of the Democratic National Convention. This outreach has led some tech industry leaders to speculate about Harris potentially adopting a pro-innovation stance that could garner significant support from Silicon Valley.

Box CEO Aaron Levie suggested that a credible pro-tech policy framework could quickly secure Harris the backing of numerous tech industry leaders. This approach could potentially differentiate Harris from the current administration’s more cautious stance on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology:

Kamala literally comes from this area. Her backers have been in tech. […] To me, it’s almost like a math question — what other candidate would have more alignment that is on the national stage? And I don’t think there’s obviously a better answer to that.

Trump and Bitcoin as Strategic Reserve?

On the Republican side, following a reported failed assassination attempt and subsequent crypto rally, former President Donald Trump’s odds for the 2024 Presidential Election have reportedly increased — with Polymarket placing them at 63%. Simultaneously, rumors are circulating about a potential announcement from Trump regarding Bitcoin.

Dennis Porter, co-founder of the Satoshi Act, a non-profit organization, claimed that inside sources suggest Trump may declare Bitcoin as a strategic asset at the upcoming Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville. Porter argued for the benefits of such a move, describing Bitcoin as a “borderless, censorship-resistant, decentralized, counter-party free, perfectly finite, digital gold with an immutable ledger.”

The U.S. government currently holds approximately $5.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, seized through law enforcement operations. Porter proposes converting this into a strategic reserve to back the dollar.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

