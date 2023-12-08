Jurassic Park Survival may finally be the game movie fans have craved for decades

If, like many movie-goers back in 1993, you found the opening to Jurassic Park a cinematic moment you have never forgotten, with the haunting soundtrack and the sweeping vistas of Isla Nublar off the coast of Costa Rica, you may have been hoping that maybe one day, life will find a way to bring us a proper Jurassic Park game that captures all of that and more.

Well, courtesy of The Game Awards last night we at least have a trailer that it has. And it is Jurassic Park: Survival. We have had Jurassic Park games since the days of the Super Nintendo. We have even had games where you have to manage the Park itself, but the trailer that dropped appears to land you squarely in the mess immediately after the first movie’s credits had rolled. The day after in fact.

What we know so far is that you will play scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to escape the island with the others, leaving her stranded, and well, definitely not alone.

We are promised that the film’s iconic landmarks and dinosaurs are all present, and you will be able to see the gates of the park and the Visitor’s Center while trying not to become dinner for a 65 million-year-old Velociraptor.

The name and footage suggest there are going to be definite survival aspects to the game and not just a pure quest to escape. Survival games are hugely popular and to have one with this license could prove to be a big success.

At this stage, all we have is the trailer which comes complete with alpha footage from the game, alongside the epic soundtrack. It looks great and concludes by telling us that we can expect the game on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As yet there is zero on the release date front. The footage is alpha so there is something there gameplay wise already, but it may well be the end of 2024 or even later before we can scare ourselves with this one.