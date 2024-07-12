Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home iRacing hit by cyber attack as DDoS brings the game to a halt

iRacing hit by cyber attack as DDoS brings the game to a halt

iracing screenshot

Popular pro racing sim iRacing was taken offline earlier today after a hack attack that has lasted over a week. iRacing is a subscription-based race sim that attracts hardcore sim racers to its platform but the attack rendered the game unplayable for a period of time.

“We have been experiencing intermittent DDoS attacks for the past eight days,” said iRacing’s Senior VP and Executive Producer Greg Hill.

“This has culminated with sustained attacks this afternoon and evening. Our operations team has been continuously engaged in attempting to mitigate these attacks from a bad actor(s).

“We apologize for the disruption to the service that you are paying for. We strive to provide the best and most reliable racing service and know we are not reaching that goal.

“We will continue our efforts to resolve the issue – it is a serious federal crime with serious penalties to use such methods to attack an individual or company. We are working with the proper authorities regarding this bad actor(s).”

A DDoS (distributed denial of service) is a pretty Neanderthal level of attack described by Cloudflare as thus:

“A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.

DDoS attacks achieve effectiveness by utilizing multiple compromised computer systems as sources of attack traffic. Exploited machines can include computers and other networked resources such as IoT devices.

From a high level, a DDoS attack is like an unexpected traffic jam clogging up the highway, preventing regular traffic from arriving at its destination.”

This unsophisticated cyber attack does not seek to gain personal data or files, rather to basically bombard the web server with enough traffic normal users cannot access it. It’s all a bit “what’s the actual point?” really.

iRacing is now back up and running and doubtless the company is redoubling its efforts to fend off the next inevitable waste of time.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An assassin with the backdrop of Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows apology not good enough, Japanese historical group tells Ubisoft
Owen Good
Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard nudity confirmed — but how much will we see?
Charlotte Colombo
once human no access to rift anchor message
How to fix Once Human No Access to Rift Anchor
Jacob Woodward
iracing screenshot
iRacing hit by cyber attack as DDoS brings the game to a halt
Paul McNally
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy surrounded by glittering gold confetti
College Football 25: Release date, modes, Ultimate Team, and everything else to know
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An assassin with the backdrop of Japan in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Gaming

Assassin's Creed Shadows apology not good enough, Japanese historical group tells Ubisoft
Owen Good34 mins

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows appropriated battle-flag controversy will not die down. Although Ubisoft apologized ro a Japanese historical group for using it, images of the flag will remain in a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.