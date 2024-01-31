Insanely cool-looking Godzilla DLC comes to Minecraft

Minecraft, one of the most popular video games of all time, and with good reason has stayed the course for well over a decade, survived a huge corporate takeover by Microsoft, and still continues to innovate, educate, and entertain in equal measure. But until now, it did not have Godzilla. Now it does, and that makes today a great day.

The King of Monsters, Gojira, Godzilla, or whatever you know him has appeared in almost 40 movies since his big-screen debut in 1954, even a few cartoon shows as well in the 80s, and now he is here, made out of blocks destroying our fabulous Minecraft cities – and only you and your friends have a hope of stopping him.

The Godzilla Minecraft DLC includes four adventures, all based on iconic Godzilla movies, and has been created by Japanese studio Team-KYO.

Up from the depth, 50 stories high

As well as the actual adventures it comes with a whole host of movie history and tributes as you start off, fittingly in a cinema, and from there choose which screening (adventure) you want to play.

There are various modes including one where you need to escape the rampaging reptile and another where you take control of Gojira himself and smash up the joint, in the best city-smashing escapade since Rampage in the arcades in the 1980s (google it),

You can unlock the DLC for yourself for 1510 Minecoins (tokens) (around $8).

If you are not a big fan of Godzilla you could always check out our story on this amazing Hogwarts mod for Minecraft, or even find the best prison games to play in Minecraft, but we think you should definitely check out the Godzilla video above before you make your mind up, as it is very cool indeed