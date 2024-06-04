Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Illegal gambling nets $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota, according to a new report

Illegal gambling nets $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota, according to a new report

A slot machine with skulls on the reels

The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) has found that $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota is raked in by illegal gambling.

The CFG and technical intelligence provider Yield Sec (YS) report highlights the massive amounts that black market gambling can accrue.

CFG report finds billions in illegal gambling revenue

The black market for gambling is a huge issue for legislators and regulators. The Gross Gambling Revenue (GGR) across America is $40 billion for illegal betting practices.

The world of iGambling, or digital wagering, was the market that the CFG and YS report focused on. New Jersey has the longest-running history with the legal operation of the practice. New York is an online-betting-only state, and Minnesota does not have legal iGaming.

These three states gave the legislators a good idea of the issues surrounding varying levels of legal and historic online gambling practices.

Three key states were observed in the CFG report

In New Jersey, of the total online marketplace GGR, 22% ($996 million) is funneled into illegal online sports betting and 16% ($719 million) to illegal online casino gaming.

New York has the largest share of its regulated GRR sluiced back into the illegal gambling world. $9% of the profits, or $3.4 billion, goes back into online casino gaming, and 27% more is illegal online sports betting.

Minnesota is the most curious case, with a staggering unlicensed gaming revenue of over $2 billion. Of these ill-gotten gains, 38%, or $929 million, goes to illegal online sports betting, and 62%, a massive $1.5 billion, is fed into illegal online casino gaming.

CFG founder Derek Webb said of the current rules to curb illegal gambling: “Sector-friendly legislation, regulation, and tax rates have not made much of a dent. Despite wildly different legal regimes, these three states continue to accommodate over 800 illegal operators who operate with zero regard for state law.”

Sportsbooks like Fanatics and FanDuel are the biggest players in regulated gambling in states that allow legal gambling.

However, some states have no laws, like Minnesota and, as we reported earlier in the year, Missouri. Thus, the challenge of balancing legal and illegal regulations is becoming a key battleground for legislators and regulators.

Ismail Vali, founder and CEO of Yield Sec, said of the joint report, “This data and analysis exposes a stark reality: illegal gambling operators are brazenly stealing money from state and federal coffers and legitimate American industry. It’s time for the federal government to end this theft in broad daylight.”

Image: Ideogram.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A slot machine with skulls on the reels
Illegal gambling nets $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota, according to a new report
Brian-Damien Morgan
Run Line Betting Information
Run Line Betting – Baseball’s Point Spread Bet Explained
Lewis Humphries
how to play video poker
How to Play Video Poker 2024 – Essential Rules for Beginners
Djordje Todorovic
Flutter Entertainment appoints new CFO, image of Rob Coldrake next to the writing saying Flutter welcomes Rob Coldrake as Chief Financial Officer
Flutter group CFO steps down as they need commitment to USA
Sophie Atkinson
SGP Betting – Understanding Single Game Parlays
Gavin Beech

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A slot machine with skulls on the reels
Gambling

Illegal gambling nets $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota, according to a new report
Brian-Damien Morgan6 seconds

The Campaign for Fairer Gambling (CFG) has found that $9.5 billion from New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota is raked in by illegal gambling. The CFG and technical intelligence provider...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.