Wyoming becomes the newest state for Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook has opened up a new frontier in Wyoming.

Adult residents in the Equality State can now download and access the diverse offerings on the Fanatics Sportbook app.

Wyoming added to Fanatics Sportsbook

Wyoming becomes the 21st State for Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings Inc., which operates across America.

It might be the most sparsely populated state in the US, but it has always had a burgeoning amateur and college sports scene. Until the news of this new sportsbook, Wyoming only offered pari-mutuel betting on events like dog and horse racing.

The market for fantasy leagues and parlays in this state will be an untapped market for Fanatics.

As we reported, Missouri has faced its own battles in the war to win over the state’s residents for the right to add sports gambling. The home of the current Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, currently has no permitted forms of sports wagering.

Teams in the state have lobbied heavily for the reform of gambling law and wagering to be added to the November state ballot. These groups include the Chiefs, who could generate a substantial financial windfall if backed by a wealthy gambling partner.

The football team even went as far as to say they could build an entirely new stadium from a lucrative gambling sponsorship.

Image: Ideogram.