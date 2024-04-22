Languagesx
Next ID@Xbox Showcase will air on April 29, showing new indie games

Next ID@Xbox Showcase will air on April 29, showing new indie games

a gameplay screen from 33 Immortals. Seen from a top down perspective the player character is surrounded by hordes of monsters, with loot strewn across the floor.

The next ID@Xbox Digital Showcase, spotlighting independent games on Xbox and PC, will be held April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. The event will be carried by IGN as well as live on all of its apps and social media channels.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft said it anticipated updates on games like Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records Bloom & Rage, and others.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is an action role-playing game that also includes social simulation elements. It will launch sometime later this year with day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass.

33 Immortals, by Thunder Lotus (pictured above) is an action-adventure with co-operative multiplayer and roguelike features. “Play a damned soul, and rebel against God’s final judgment,” reads its product page. Players will have to fight for survival against challenging bosses and hordes of monsters.

The show will be carried at IGN.com, as well as over IGN’s Twitch and YouTube channels and Facebook channel.

The last ID@Xbox Digital Showcase was also the first crossover event with IGN, and was held in July 2023. The event showed 20 games in all, including Axiom Verge 2, Vampire Survivors, Everspace 2, Mythforce, Stumble Guys, and more.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

a gameplay screen from 33 Immortals. Seen from a top down perspective the player character is surrounded by hordes of monsters, with loot strewn across the floor.
Gaming

Next ID@Xbox Showcase will air on April 29, showing new indie games
Owen Good

The next ID@Xbox Digital Showcase, spotlighting independent games on Xbox and PC, will be held April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. The event will be carried by IGN as well...

