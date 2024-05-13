Languagesx
Huge new Skyrim mod brings a large D&D campaign into Bethesda's classic RPG

Huge new Skyrim mod brings a large D&D campaign into Bethesda’s classic RPG

An image from the new Skyrim mod.

Recently, when we talk about Bethesda it’s all been about the likes of Starfield and the recent resurgence of Fallout 4, but Skyrim fans are determined that their favorite game is not forgotten and continue to mod the living daylights out of it to bring new experiences into Tamriel.

A new mod has just been released on NexusMods that has been a real labor of love for its creator and collaborators and even the quickest of looks shows you that this is a monumental piece of work.

The mod is called Shumer and the Priest-King and is a Skyrim rendition of a D&D campaign from the author agerweb. It has voice acting and even its own soundtrack developed and written especially for it and revolves around its own lore that takes it away from t the rest of Tamriel.

In the words of the author, “This is a mod translating a large D&D campaign of mine into Skyrim. The story is set on the continent of Shumer which has its own history, religion, and myths, stretching back 4000 years. This is a narrative mod telling the story of Shumer, a story the player will learn by completing quests, reading books, journals, and letters, and talking to people. The mysteries of the past still have relevance to present-day Shumer,

The Shumer mod is huge and covers an area the size of about three Skyrim holds and has over 150 marked map locations and 40 unmarked ones. There are also more than 80 underground locations to visit, alongside two small islands.

If you were worried it might be a bit empty, there are over 1,000 NPCs and 8,500 lines of mod-specific dialogue.

Quests are in abundance too with Main Questline (21), Side Quests (34), Guild Quests (21), and Miscellaneous Quests (70) to work your way through.

The mod will take a little bit of setting up but full instructions are on its mod page if you fancy heading back into Skyrim one more time and giving it a go.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

