Huawei Mate 60 Pro shows China ‘narrowing tech gap’ with US

A new report from semiconductor research organization TechInsights reveals major advances in radio-frequency (RF) chip design and engineering in Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro.

The device shows progress towards using domestically-produced components rather than relying on traditional American suppliers like Skyworks and Qorvo.

The Mate 60 Pro utilizes RF switches from Chinese company Maxscend Microelectronics and power amplifier modules from Beijing OnMicro Electronics. Previously, phones from Huawei and other Chinese manufacturers depended on equivalent parts from established U.S. leaders in RF technology.

“The architecture is tailored for the Chinese industry,” wrote TechInsights in their report released Monday. “While the Mate 60 Pro shows China narrowing the technological gap with Western competitors, it hasn’t completely closed it in 2023. However, given the Chinese government’s focus on reducing dependence on Western technology, this gap is expected to continue narrowing.”

The innovations indicated in the Mate 60 Pro prove that, even under U.S. trade restrictions, the Chinese tech giant can design cutting-edge mobile devices without American help.

Huawei Mate 60 Pro catching up with Western smartphones

This revelation comes on the heels of August’s launch of Huawei’s new 7-nanometer applications processor inside the Mate 60 Pro. Produced by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC) in Shanghai, it matched the complexity of equivalent system-on-chips from American giant Qualcomm.

An ongoing U.S. investigation into SMIC highlights authorities’ concerns about China’s rapid ascension in semiconductor technology. But Huawei’s persistence in fostering domestic alternatives for supply-chain constraints demonstrates the electronics giant’s autonomous capabilities regardless of trade barriers.

With sophisticated home-grown processors and now RF circuitry to match, the Mate 60 Pro epitomizes Huawei’s strides towards self-reliance. TechInsights’ analysis proves the company can stand toe-to-toe with smartphones utilizing even the most sophisticated American components. Huawei is rapidly realizing its vision of cutting-edge, made-in-China mobile devices.

The report follows recent reports that Chinese semiconductor factory Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) may have surpassed the 5nm process barrier despite U.S. restrictions — by developing a cutting-edge chip for Huawei.

Featured image: Huawei.com