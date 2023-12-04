How to watch the GTA VI trailer – all timezones

As we reported last week Rockstar has confirmed it’s time for us to get a first glimpse of GTA VI, which will be set around the Miami area of Florida. Now, a couple of days later it’s almost trailer time but working out when to set your alarm for depending on where you are in the world is an unnecessary hassle – so here are the global times for launch so find your nearest city and check in then. If you are in Los Angeles you might want to set an alarm because it is going to be an early one.

What time is the GTA VI trailer? Here’s the time for your time zone

City Time Beijing Tuesday, December 5, 10pm CST Brasilia Tuesday, December 5, 11am BRT Dubai Tuesday, December 5, 6pm GST Johannesburg Tuesday, December 5, 4pm SAST Kyiv Tuesday, December 5, 5pm EEST London Tuesday, December 5, 2pm GMT Los Angeles Tuesday, December 5, 6am PST Mexico City Tuesday, December 5, 8am CST New York Tuesday, December 5, 9am EST Paris Tuesday, December 5, 3pm CEST Seoul Tuesday, December 5, 11pm KST Sydney Wednesday, December 6, 1am AEST Tokyo Tuesday, December 5, 11pm JST

Nobody is really sure just how much we can expect to see in this initial trailer, odds are it will not be much. We assume we will see the logo and some of the areas where the game is set, and we might also get an indication of some of the soundtrack, but a minute and a half is not a long time for something that has been in development for so long, and it may be that we have to wait for later trailers before we get any gameplay clues or sight of any mechanics at play.

Where to watch the GTA VI trailer

We already know from the YouTube listing that the trailer will last just 91 seconds. Rockstar already has the link live and the Premiere counting down, so be sure to tune in below at the time that is most appropriate for your time zone.