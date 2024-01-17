The time is fast approaching for HoYoVerse to unleash its latest Genshin Impact Livestream – this time for version 4.4 of GI – upon the world, so how can you watch it, what can you expect and will there be any nice surprises? Let’s see what we know so far.

The official Genshin Impact X account posted:” This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 4.4. It will also “drop” some redemption codes and other goodies!

How to watch the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream

The livestream will be broadcast on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel at the time shown in the table below. It is due to last around 45 minutes and we will learn more about what we can expect going forward into 4.4.

Version 4.4 Special Program Preview #GenshinImpact #GenshinSpecialProgram Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 1/19/2024 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)! https://t.co/xo4YDsKpRF This… pic.twitter.com/2elosLANLF — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 17, 2024

What new characters are in Genshin Impact 4.4?

We found out in December that the two new characters arriving would be Gaming and Xiangun. We will find out more about them on Friday.

What time is the Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream

Depending on where you are in the world you will want to make sure you tune in on time so you can get those tasty Primagem codes. The table below will let you know when you can see the broadcast in your region.

Region Start Time Central US Friday, January 19, 6am (CDT) East Cost US Friday, January 19, 7am (EDT) Europe Friday, January 19, 1pm (CET) Japan Friday, January 19, 9pm (JST) United Kingdom Friday, January 19, 12pm (GMT) West Coast US Friday, January 19, 4am (PDT)