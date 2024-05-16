Languagesx
Home How to temper weapons and armor In Diablo 4

Crafting and Temper in Diablo IV has been given a boost

One of the new features in the latest Season of Diablo IV – Loot Reborn is the ability to temper your weapons and gear to make them stronger than ever before. Although this has arrived in the latest season, it is not season-specific and will stick around as well. That means you can temper your stuff in the Eternal Realm as well as the Seasonal Realm.

How to temper items in Diablo IV

Tempering is a procedure that enhances your weapons and armor and to do this you need to visit a Blacksmith – any Blacksmith will do, but you also need to be armed with a Tempering Manual that tells you how to carry out the job.

When you visit the Smith, you will see that Tempering now has its own Tab where you can carry it out.

Each temper manual you collect has its own set of Affixes that will be added to the item in one fell swoop, meaning if you can get Legendary manuals on your travels, you can quickly develop your weapons and other gear into much more powerful versions of themselves than they have been previously.

How to get Temper Manuals in D4

Temper manuals are collected as you adventure your way through Sanctuary. Monsters drop them occasionally when defeated and will take up an inventory slot. The higher the World Tier you are on the better the manuals that will drop. Manuals, like everything else, have different rarity levels and it is the Legendary ones you want really, but they are not to be found in World Tiers 1 and 2.

If you have Temper manuals of different rarities for the same thing, the Blacksmith will always pick your best level so you needn’t worry about making a silly mistake and having to lose your temper. (I’m so sorry, I promised myself I wouldn’t do that gag. I hate myself.)

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

