How to start the Haunted Hogsmeade quest in Hogwarts Legacy on the PC

Image of Hogwarts Legacy

For those PC owners who have been waiting over a year now to get their hands on the exclusive Hogwarts Legacy content that dropped originally with the PlayStation version, the end is nigh.

On 6th June the new PC Hogwarts Legacy update will drop and bring with it not only the Haunted Hogsmeade quest but a host of cosmetics as well as, finally, the new Photo Mode. Now you can get all those wonderful Hogwarts wallpapers you always wanted.

The quest is what we are here for right now though, and it isn’t obvious how you start it, so let’s delve in and work out how to get you going finally in this PC update.

What’s in Hogwarts Legacy’s Summer Update

Beyond the new quest which is the bit everybody wants, the update comes with Photo Mode and some cosmetics. Here’s a quick list of what you will get when you download it. It’s free by the way so you may as well make sure your client grabs it.

  • Haunted Hogsmeade quest
  • The Glasses Who Live
  • Azkaban Prisoner outfit and coat
  • Felix Felicis Potion recipe
  • Lavender Borealis Broom
  • Onyx Hippogriff mount
  • Photo Mode

The potion is a cool addition and originally came as a pre-order bonus and, when used, will highlight large Loot Chests without you having to hunt around.

How to start Haunted Hogsmeade

The first thing to say here is that the quest in Hogwarts Legacy is actually called Mind Your Own Business and ultimately lets you run a shop in Hogsmeade once you complete it as the shop is the reward. To get to that point, and the 10% kickback to everything you sell there subsequently you will have to wade through the quest, which should still take under an hour. It’s not a bad quest per se, but PC owners didn’t miss out on that much really. It’s nice to have now though.

To start the quest it needs to be winter in Hogsmeade and it becomes active once you have completed the Third Keeper trial. Once you have, head to Hoggers and Penny the House Elf via the quest marker on the map.

From there you will be redirected to Cassandra Moon who wants to sell you the shop for 1,500 big ones. You don’t need this sort of cash though so just play along and follow the instructions.

Cassandra wants you to go to the shop and bring back her late husband’s belongings. Head back there and Penny will let you in. Use Repario on the broken items and make your way to the back of the shop. Open the chest and climb down to the dungeon below.

Once you have completed the dungeon, which isn’t overly difficult you will be given the shop as your reward and you can visit it any time you are in Hogsmeade.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

