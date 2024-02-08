How to raise Infamy fast in Skull and Bones

Anybody can be a pirate, but if nobody has heard of your name, are you really a pirate? In Skull and Bones, you will find your character climbs through the ranks of Infamy, which in turn unlocks new stuff, better ships etc

What is the max level of Infamy in Skull and Bones?



There are 10 levels of Infamy at launch. This is likely to increase as time progresses, but for now, this is what we have. Each level you rank up will open up new opportunities, so if you wish to get as far as you can, as quickly as you can, then read on. It is also worth remembering that if you are playing during the Open Beta of Skull and Bones that all progression carries over to the game proper when it releases, so any ranks you can climb now, will not need repeating come release time.

Infamy, infamy, they’ve all got it infamy

Raising your Infamy level is not difficult in Skull and Bones, doing just about anything piratey will keep the meter ticking, but if you want to raise it more quickly than just pottering about on the seven seas, you will want to focus your game specifically.

Completing contracts that you get offered along the way is definitely a good way to keep your Infamy climbing, the slight problem is, if you fail to complete a contract will hit your Infamy. Nobody wants an unreliable pirate it seems. So have a careful read of what is being asked of you and don’t just accept anything and everything. Only take a contract if you intend to carry it out, or they will end up doing your status more harm than good very quickly.

Exploration also yields an amount of infamy, albeit not as much as completing contracts, and if you come across any treasure hunts be sure to complete them too.

With each level of Infamy you gain you will open up new aspects of Skull and Bones, and it won’t be long before you are crashing through the waves in something a bit more suitable and your Dhow. Take a look at some of the ships you could be sailing in.