As you play through The First Descendant, you’ll not only be leveling up but also collecting various different items along the way, whether that’s to complete quests, or unlock new characters.

However, one specific item in the game that is tripping many up is the Amorphous Material. Getting it isn’t really the issue, it’s opening it that most are struggling with.

Below, we’ll reveal exactly how to open Amorphous Material in The First Descendant so you can get to using this precious item.

How to open The First Descendant Amorphous Material

Once you get your hands on some Amorphous Material in The First Descendant by completing Zone Recon missions or Special Operations, for example, you’ll want to open them so you can actually use them.

To open Amorphous Material, you’ll need to finish Void Intercepts or Void Fusion Reactor missions, since defeating the boss at the end of these will allow you to use the device required.

This is called the Reconstructed Device, and you can’t really miss it since it’s essentially a large floating ball, and since you’re at the end of the mission anyway, there’s not much else to do other than look around for it.

Once you interact with the Reconstructed Device, you’ll have three options to choose from. Don’t accidentally pick the wrong thing if you’re chasing an item to unlock a specific character.

For example, when looking to unlock Bunny, you’ll have to pick the Bunny Pattern which grants you the Bunny Code – something brand new players might simply miss and be at a loss as to how to get this much-desired Descendant.

And there you have it, you should be able to crack open those Amorphous Materials with ease now. Just make sure you use that Reconstructed Device before ending the mission you’re on!

