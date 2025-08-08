Languagesx
Home Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort welcomes poker players back as it prepares for tournament

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort welcomes poker players back as it prepares for tournament

A photograph of a worn, green felt poker table in a dimly lit, smoky room. Scattered across the table are stacks of colorful poker chips – red, blue, white, and black – creating a sense of high-stakes anticipation. In the center of the table, a small pile of chips is arranged near "ALL IN" written in chalk on the surface, hinting at a tense moment. Soft, warm lighting filters through the haze, casting subtle shadows and highlighting the textures of the table and chips. Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort welcomes poker players back as it prepares for tournament

The Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina has once again become the home of a major World Series of Poker (WSOP) contest as it hosts 18 WSOP Circuit ring events.

“This isn’t just a tournament…It’s 12 days, $5 MILLION in guarantees, and your shot at the gold ring,” the Caesars-operated casino resort exclaimed on social media.

The event kicked off on Thursday (August 7) and will run through to August 18, with a $1,700 WSOP Circuit Main Event. There is also a $1.5 million prize pool guarantee, with every WSOP Circuit ring winner at this tournament to receive a special package to attend WSOP Paradise 2025 in the Bahamas later this year.

According to WSOP: “Along with entry to the $2,500 WSOP Circuit Championship Mystery Bounty, WSOP Circuit ring winners also receive an Atlantis Bahamas hotel package to fund their stay.”

At the previous event at Harrah’s Cherokee this past May, Tuyen Dieu won the Circuit Main Event and gained a $287,230 payday.

First day of Harrah’s Cherokee WSOP tournament has commenced

The first day got underway on Thursday, with the event beginning at 11AM ET, with the remaining days still looming over the players.

It started with a $400 Double Stack Opener, with the series-opening Cherokee event containing 25-minute levels, 40,000 starting chips, and players to receive a 15-minute break every four levels, with a 45-minute dinner break after Level 16.

As for the Double Stack Opener, there were a total of 687 entries which built a prize pool of $226,710 with the final 104 players able to earn at least a min-cash of $800.

While some big players made it to the final table, James Wieks was crowned the first champion of the series at Cherokee. He secured $38,765 and his first ring at the event.

While Harrah’s Cherokee has become a staple on the WSOP calendar, live table games wasn’t always a possibility here. It was only in 2011 when the tribe reached an agreement with the state to allow live cards at the casino resort.

A year later, in 2012, the casino began introducing live table games and two years later they had over 100.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

Vanessa Motta, the New Orleans attorney, is accused of violating her gambling related parole
Casino

Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney accused of parole breach in $836K gambling spree
Suswati Basu1 hour

Federal lawmakers have accused a Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney of breaching her parole to bet thousands of dollars on slot machines. Vanessa Motta has been under investigation for staging vehicle crashes to...

