Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home GTA 6 item surfaces in GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update

GTA 6 item surfaces in GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update

Promotional image of GTA 6. A women sits on a car bonnet wrapped around a man in a 1980s Miami aesthetic

A Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 item has caught the eye of players taking on a new GTA Online Update.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update, launched on June 26, focuses on Maude Eccles’s Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement service. This new in-game trade allows players to enter the bond service and hunt down lucrative wrongdoers.

The update also introduced a fleet of new vehicles, game modes, and various cosmetic items. One item has particularly captured the attention of the GTA 6 Reddit fanbase.

GTA 6 cosmetics catch the eyes of gamers in GTA Online

On the GTA Online Reddit community, user DogWifDreads posted a familiar-looking necklace. This item, the Silver Layered Necklace, was previously seen on protagonist Lucia in the GTA 6 trailer.

Noticed a Small Detail…
byu/DogWifDreads inGTA6

Some members of the GTA Reddit praised the post, saying, “This is a kind of cool thing to point out. I like that they’re giving us a tiny taste of it.”

Another user speculated that other cosmetics are being ported over, saying, “There are some tattoos that are reused, too. Like the 3 smiley faces that become more warped/wavy from the Fooligan DLC on the guy who’s hanging out of the door of the green truck in the GTA6 trailer.”

Rockstar, the publisher of GTA, is no stranger to referencing older titles and including a host of Easter eggs throughout the game series.

GTA 6 has been one of gaming’s top stories across 2024 for many contrasting reasons. The launch trailer for the much-anticipated new venture back to Vice City was hijacked and hacked before being leaked to the world.

Arion Kurtaj, the British teenager who played a key role in the GTA 6 hack, was detained indefinitely for his online attack on Rockstar. He has previous blackmail charges against him for similar digital fraud on Brtish Telecom and mobile provider EE.

GTA 6 is set for a 2025 launch, and we have broken down all the need-to-know news including release date, setting, characters, map, and much more on Rockstars’ much-awaited gangland title.

Image: Rockstar.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A Descendant in The First Descendant
The First Descendant beta rewards: A full list and how to claim
Jacob Woodward
Promotional image of GTA 6. A women sits on a car bonnet wrapped around a man in a 1980s Miami aesthetic
GTA 6 item surfaces in GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update
Brian-Damien Morgan
A boss in The First Descendant
What is The First Descendant max level? Descendant and Mastery levels explained
Jacob Woodward
The two protagonists in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Cancel Assassin’s Creed Shadows demand angry Japanese gamers furious at Ubisoft’s lack of ‘cultural respect’
Paul McNally
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo plans to stockpile Switch 2 consoles to avoid scalping issue
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tether logo and Philippine flag merging on a digital payment interface
Cryptocurrency

Tether launches USDT for Filipino social security contributions
Radek Zielinski2 hours

Tether (USDT) has launched a new payment option in the Philippines, enabling citizens to pay their Social Security System (SSS) contributions using USDT, Tether's stablecoin. The SSS, a state-run social...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.