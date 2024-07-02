GTA 6 item surfaces in GTA Online’s Bottom Dollar Bounties update

A Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 item has caught the eye of players taking on a new GTA Online Update.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update, launched on June 26, focuses on Maude Eccles’s Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement service. This new in-game trade allows players to enter the bond service and hunt down lucrative wrongdoers.

The update also introduced a fleet of new vehicles, game modes, and various cosmetic items. One item has particularly captured the attention of the GTA 6 Reddit fanbase.

GTA 6 cosmetics catch the eyes of gamers in GTA Online

On the GTA Online Reddit community, user DogWifDreads posted a familiar-looking necklace. This item, the Silver Layered Necklace, was previously seen on protagonist Lucia in the GTA 6 trailer.

Some members of the GTA Reddit praised the post, saying, “This is a kind of cool thing to point out. I like that they’re giving us a tiny taste of it.”

Another user speculated that other cosmetics are being ported over, saying, “There are some tattoos that are reused, too. Like the 3 smiley faces that become more warped/wavy from the Fooligan DLC on the guy who’s hanging out of the door of the green truck in the GTA6 trailer.”

Rockstar, the publisher of GTA, is no stranger to referencing older titles and including a host of Easter eggs throughout the game series.

GTA 6 has been one of gaming’s top stories across 2024 for many contrasting reasons. The launch trailer for the much-anticipated new venture back to Vice City was hijacked and hacked before being leaked to the world.

Arion Kurtaj, the British teenager who played a key role in the GTA 6 hack, was detained indefinitely for his online attack on Rockstar. He has previous blackmail charges against him for similar digital fraud on Brtish Telecom and mobile provider EE.

GTA 6 is set for a 2025 launch, and we have broken down all the need-to-know news including release date, setting, characters, map, and much more on Rockstars’ much-awaited gangland title.

Image: Rockstar.