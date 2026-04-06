Gibraltar has taken a notable step toward reshaping its digital economy, issuing its first-ever license to a prediction markets operator amid pressure on its core online gambling sector.

Authorities approved the license for Predict Street Ltd on March 26, formally adding the company to the territory’s register of betting intermediaries. The move was announced in parliament by Justice, Trade and Industry Minister Nigel Feetham, who framed it as part of a broader strategy to modernize Gibraltar’s regulatory framework and reduce reliance on traditional gaming revenues.

While Gibraltar is in the process of overhauling its gambling laws, officials processed the application under existing legislation. A more comprehensive reform bill, designed to strengthen oversight and bring the jurisdiction in line with evolving global standards, has yet to come into force.

Fast-tracked approval draws attention

The pace of the approval caught lawmakers’ attention, with Feetham highlighting what he described as an unusually quick regulatory turnaround.

We expect this to be a substantial area of growth for Gibraltar,” he said during the parliamentary session, calling the approval a case of “record timing” for a license of this kind.

The speed signals a sense of urgency within government. Gibraltar is moving aggressively to position itself at the forefront of emerging digital sectors, particularly as uncertainty clouds its traditional revenue streams.

Mounting pressure on a gambling-dependent economy

For years, Gibraltar has leaned heavily on online gambling, which accounts for roughly one-third of government revenue and supports a significant share of local employment.

But that model is facing strain. Rising gambling duties in the United Kingdom, a key market for Gibraltar-based operators, have driven up costs and squeezed margins. The changes have forced companies to reassess their operations and raised broader concerns about the territory’s long-term economic stability.

In response, policymakers have begun actively seeking new growth areas. Feetham has taken a more visible, hands-on role in promoting Gibraltar as a competitive regulatory hub, particularly for emerging technologies.

“We are working relentlessly to protect Gibraltar’s economic interests,” he said in a separate statement, underscoring the government’s proactive stance.

A strategic push into prediction markets

Prediction markets allow users to trade on the outcomes of real-world events, blurring the line between financial instruments and traditional betting products. That hybrid nature has made them difficult to classify, leaving regulators worldwide divided. By licensing Predict Street, Gibraltar is positioning itself among the first European jurisdictions to formally embrace the sector.

Elsewhere, the approach has been far more cautious. Regulators in countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands have restricted or blocked prediction market platforms, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about how to regulate them.

Global regulatory tensions intensify

The debate over prediction markets is also heating up globally.

In the United States, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has recently sued three states (Arizona, Connecticut, and Illinois), marking a new chapter in the ongoing debate over prediction markets and who should regulate them.

At the same time, some states are exploring clearer regulatory frameworks. Iowa, for example, has advanced legislation aimed at defining and potentially permitting certain types of prediction market activity. Meanwhile, tribal gaming groups have voiced concerns about federal encroachment into areas traditionally governed by state and tribal authorities.

Predict Street eyes a global opportunity

Predict Street operates as a crypto-based platform backed by Abu Dhabi blockchain firm ADI Chain. The company is targeting a public launch on April 9 and has already begun onboarding early users.

It is also leaning heavily into sports marketing, branding itself as the “Official Prediction Market Partner” of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in an effort to capture global attention ahead of the tournament.

Still, significant hurdles remain. Access to major markets such as the UK could prove challenging if regulators ultimately classify prediction markets as gambling products, subjecting them to stricter rules and higher compliance costs.

A calculated risk for a changing industry

For Gibraltar, the decision to license Predict Street reflects a calculated bet on the future of digital finance and gaming.

The move underscores a broader shift. Rather than waiting for global regulatory consensus, the territory is choosing to act early and shape its own position in a fast-evolving market. Whether that strategy pays off will depend largely on how other regulators respond and whether prediction markets can secure a stable footing within the global regulatory landscape.

Featured image: Berthold Werner, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons