Get ready for Wrekless, the new…Skateboarding MMO?

wrekless cover art features a skater with a computer for a head doing a trick over the title of the game

Okay, it might be stretching the traditional definition of a massively multiplayer online game a little, but Wrekless is still an online skateboarding game for up to 50 players at a time.

It’s being developed by Free Range Games, a studio that was formed by people who worked on some of the best Skateboarding games ever, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

The game’s Steam page describes it as the developers’ “love letter to skateboarding culture.” Wrekless’ subtitle is ‘SKATE. BUILD. SHARE.’ and that describes the things you can do in the game pretty succinctly.

The launch trailer has some pretty appealing footage of characters skating, grinding, flipping, jumping, and all kinds of other skateboarding activities. It’s easy to see the inspiration of the old Tony Hawk games in the character’s movements, but at the same time, it manages to look new and appealing.

The building aspect is where Wrekless really sets itself apart though. Players can build and create their own skateparks, but why stop there? The Steam page promises that players could “build a city-sized skate dreamscape with bouncy floors, lava pits, and meteor showers,” which sounds like something I want to see.

They also mention minigames, but there’s not a lot of detail about what these will entail. Obstacle courses, perhaps?

Not only can you create the skatepark of your dreams, but certain modes will let you build and modify parks that others are simultaneously skating in. “Drop a speed boost and kicker in front of your friends as they jam down a mega ramp. Or grief ‘em by dropping a giant bus in their path.” It sounds like a fun new twist on a classic genre and could lead to some very funny moments.

Of course, all your created skateparks can be shared with the community, and you can likewise download parks created by others, which could lead to some exciting projects and collaborations. Any game that lets you build and share levels will inevitably result in people creating things you couldn’t even imagine (like the time someone built the entirety of Middle-earth in Minecraft).

When will Wrekless be released?

The game will launch into early access sometime in Q3 2024, so expect it in July, August, or September. The current plan according to the developers is to have the game in early access for one year, but they are willing to change this if needed, based on community feedback.

Featured image credit: Free Range Games

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK.

