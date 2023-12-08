Genshin Impact 4.3 will be here before the end of the month

Genshin Impact players waiting on news of the new 4.3 update will only have to wait another week and a half before the new content lands.

HoYoverse has confirmed all the new banners and events ahead of time and released a new trailer highlighting some of the things that the most profitable gatcha game currently will be offering up.

The Roses and Musket event will get you a new Claymore and characters such as Navia and Chevreuse. Six new character cards and five new monster cards will also arrive in version 4.3, alongside two new Artifact Sets.

You can pick up and play Genshin Impact on just about any format including mobile devices, PlayStation, and PC – although if you are an Xbox player then at this stage the game is not available and you will have to go elsewhere to get your anime gatcha fix.

When is Genshin Impact 4.3 and who are the new Banners?

HoYoverse has said that 4.3 will be arriving on 20th December. Navia and Chevreuse will be the new characters in this version and we will also get returning characters Raiden Shogun, Yoimiya, and Akaya.

Genshin Impact Primogem codes 4.3

HoYoverse also gave us some Primogem codes during the broadcast of the Genshin Impact Special Programme. Add these into your game to redeem them

UBRQC4MCT4PZ: 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wits

8BQ9CMMVS5PM: 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora

RS99D5LVTM6V: 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

You only have until the end of today (8th December) to redeem them before they expire.

You can also watch the rerun of the Special Program below in case you missed it.