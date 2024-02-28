GameScent: The AI-powered product which lets you smell your video game

Ever wished you could smell the roses while questing in Skyrim? Or get a whiff of gunpowder when a firefight breaks out in Call of Duty? Well, wish no more because a new gadget called GameScent wants to put your nose to work while you play video games.

What is GameScent?

GameScent promises to add an extra layer of immersion to video games by allowing players to smell the virtual worlds they are exploring. Developed by a company of the same name, GameScent uses artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time audio cues from games to dispense scents that match the on-screen action.

The website states the product is “the first AI-powered scent release system that releases scents with your gameplay.”

The small device connects to PCs, consoles, and VR headsets via HDMI or a 3.5mm audio jack. Inside are swappable scent cartridges that contain fragrances like gunpowder, smoke, grass, or rain. When GameScent detects certain sounds through the audio feed – like gunshots or screeching tires – it releases a puff of the corresponding odor into the air. This aims to make the gaming experience more vivid by engaging the sense of smell along with sight and sound.

GameScent also includes a “Clean Air” cartridge to neutralize any lingering scents between gaming sessions. Additional cartridges with scents like sports arenas, blood, and fresh-cut grass will be sold separately.

👉No SDK to train

👉Powered By AI

👉Ability to neutralize scents

👉Custom Made scents

👉Replaceable cartridges

The company claims associating scents with games can strengthen memories and emotional connections to virtual worlds. While previous attempts have been made to introduce smell into movies and games, the affordable consumer device aims to bring the concept into more households.

What scents does GameScent offer?

Gunfire

Explosion

Forest

Clean Air

Storm

Racing Cars

Coming soon: Blood

Coming soon: Ocean

Coming soon: Sport Arena

Coming soon: Fresh-cut grass

How much does GameScent cost?

GameScent is now available at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and GameStop for $149.99. The regular price will be $179.99.

Gamers attending the PAX East expo next month in Boston will also be able to demo GameScent at the company’s exhibit booth.

