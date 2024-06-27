Frostpunk 2 gets delayed to September but world-class spin makes us all feel good about it

Frostpunk 2 is getting bigger and better – thanks to you! So starts the post about the delay. Sandwich the bad news between some good news. It’s classic PR 101. We are giving you some more time to venture outside and find yourself – by closing the library so you can’t have books to read anymore. Somehow, you don’t need books anymore because you can become one with nature.

Anyway, cutting to the chase that’s what has happened here. The highly-anticipated Frostpunk 2 has been delayed after feedback from the beta. Not by much, we are only looking at a two-month slip at that stage so it shouldn’t put it back too much if everything now goes to plan.

In the post, the devs go on to explain that after a successful beta in which most people scored the game, it highlighted issues that needed extra time to work on. The post elaborates on this by saying: “Based on the surveys we received from you after playing, the average rating you gave the Beta was 8 out of 10. We’re super grateful for that! At the same time, the Beta was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, the Beta was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed, and what didn’t quite land yet. This allowed us to prioritize things better, and bring to the front the features and modifications we were already working on (we hope!) you’ll enjoy the most.

Before we go into detail on the new additions, there’s one drawback we need to be upfront about. As we analyzed your feedback and prioritized things we want to add to the game, we realized that to properly do them justice – and to guarantee the best possible experience at launch – we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release to September 20th, 2024.

We know this is not the news you wanted to hear. However, we believe these additional features are something you deserve to see in-game on day one, not in a patch added after the release. We can only hope you understand that our decision comes from a place of wanting to create the best game possible for you.”

The post then goes into great detail about the next features this delay will enable, including lots of UI enhancements and a new mode called Zoom Stories.

Frostpunk 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and this has not changed, so if you are a subscriber there you will still get to play it as part of your subscription.

The devs also say they will now release regular updates on progress from now until launch so hopefully, there won’t be any nasty surprises at the last minute which has happened recently with games such as Life by You and you keep up to date on our Frostpunk 2 page.