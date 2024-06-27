Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Frostpunk 2 gets delayed to September but world-class spin makes us all feel good about it

Frostpunk 2 gets delayed to September but world-class spin makes us all feel good about it

A view of the world in Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 is getting bigger and better – thanks to you! So starts the post about the delay. Sandwich the bad news between some good news. It’s classic PR 101. We are giving you some more time to venture outside and find yourself – by closing the library so you can’t have books to read anymore. Somehow, you don’t need books anymore because you can become one with nature.

Anyway, cutting to the chase that’s what has happened here. The highly-anticipated Frostpunk 2 has been delayed after feedback from the beta. Not by much, we are only looking at a two-month slip at that stage so it shouldn’t put it back too much if everything now goes to plan.

In the post, the devs go on to explain that after a successful beta in which most people scored the game, it highlighted issues that needed extra time to work on. The post elaborates on this by saying: “Based on the surveys we received from you after playing, the average rating you gave the Beta was 8 out of 10. We’re super grateful for that! At the same time, the Beta was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, the Beta was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed, and what didn’t quite land yet. This allowed us to prioritize things better, and bring to the front the features and modifications we were already working on (we hope!) you’ll enjoy the most.

Before we go into detail on the new additions, there’s one drawback we need to be upfront about. As we analyzed your feedback and prioritized things we want to add to the game, we realized that to properly do them justice – and to guarantee the best possible experience at launch – we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release to September 20th, 2024.

We know this is not the news you wanted to hear. However, we believe these additional features are something you deserve to see in-game on day one, not in a patch added after the release. We can only hope you understand that our decision comes from a place of wanting to create the best game possible for you.”

The post then goes into great detail about the next features this delay will enable, including lots of UI enhancements and a new mode called Zoom Stories.

Frostpunk 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one and this has not changed, so if you are a subscriber there you will still get to play it as part of your subscription.

The devs also say they will now release regular updates on progress from now until launch so hopefully, there won’t be any nasty surprises at the last minute which has happened recently with games such as Life by You and you keep up to date on our Frostpunk 2 page.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Connor McGregor as he appear in HItman.
Conor McGregor has to watch his back as he becomes latest target in Hitman
Paul McNally
A view of the world in Frostpunk 2
Frostpunk 2 gets delayed to September but world-class spin makes us all feel good about it
Paul McNally
Modded Super Monkey Ball Controller
This guy is playing Super Monkey Ball with an actual super monkey ball. Why can’t he become the next President?
Paul McNally
Steam game recording
How to use Steam’s new Game Recording feature so you can play back that perfect headshot time and time again
Paul McNally
The new Moza Flight gear
Moza opens pre-orders for revolutionary flight sim gear
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

North Carolina State Capitol with digital currency symbols fading in the background
Cryptocurrency

North Carolina Senate approves CBDC ban bill
Radek Zielinski20 seconds

On Wednesday (June 26), the North Carolina Senate passed a bill aimed at prohibiting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the state. The legislation now awaits the Governor's signature to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.