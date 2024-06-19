Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know

Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know

the Frostpunk 2 key art

Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the popular original city building title, furthering the bleak, ice-ridden, post-apocalyptic world and bringing in more political themes.

With the first title receiving critical acclaim, and even a BAFTA nomination, there’s no shock many are excited to see what’s in store for the next iteration.

Below, we’ll take you through the Frostpunk 2 release date, its trailers, platforms, editions, and other popular questions, so you know everything there is before jumping in and aiding The City once more.

Frostpunk 2 release date

Frontpunk 2 will launch on July 25, 2024, confirmed in the official release date reveal trailer for the game.

This is a great time for the game to release really with no absolutely huge titles taking the limelight in July, allowing those who wanted to get some game time in to do so mostly uninterrupted. Well, as long as you’ve boxed off the Elden Ring DLC that is.

Frostpunk 2 trailers

There have been a number of Frostpunk 2 trailers released since the game has been in development for some time. Here, we’ll take you through three of these, noting the differences and what they contain.

The first Frostpunk 2 trailer to hit our screens was the announcement for the game. This one was the typical announcement you’d expect – a CGI affair simply revealing that the game is in development, and a sneak peek at the tone of the world.

The follow up “The City Must Not Fall” trailer is again CGI-filled, but it provides more context as to what has happened to The City in the years since the last game, revealing that it’s not just about survival this time around, there are more factors in play.

The “Official Gameplay Trailer” for Frostpunk 2, gives us exactly that – a look into what to expect from the core mechanics of the game.

It showcases that the people of The City have a voice now, really putting a weight behind the decisions you make.

Of course, you’ll see the impressive visuals and beautifully designed UI too which furthers the already pretty original to new heights.

Frostpunk 2 platforms

Frostpunk 2 is a multi-platform title releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

While it is great that the second iteration of Frostpunk is still keeping in line with its release on consoles, those of who you played the original on your PS4 and Xbox One consoles will have to make the upgrade to newer gen tech to play this one.

Frostpunk 2 editions

There are two Frostpunk 2 editions available for purchase – the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition, as you would expect, is the base game and the base game only, no additional addons will be got by purchasing this version.

The Deluxe Edition, however, is the full bells and whistles option, perfect for you Frostpunk fanatics looking to get every bit of content possible.

If you do decide to get in on the Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive the base game, 72 hours of early access, 3 paid DLCs, an exclusive in-game item, the “Warm Flesh” novella, and digital artbook & soundtrack.

This is a pretty extensive list of extras, and probably worth the price difference between this and the Standard Edition all things considered.

Is Frostpunk 2 on Game Pass?

A view of the world in Frostpunk 2

Yes, Frostpunk 2 is a day one Game Pass release meaning those of you who have a subscription to the service will be able to get it downloaded completely free of charge.

It is a console and PC Game Pass launch too, meaning no matter which platform you’re on, you’ll be able to play.

The original Frostpunk is also on Game Pass too, so if you want to get a refresher on some of the mechanics or jump in for the first time, you can get accustomed to what’s in store for the sequel while you wait for launch.

Is Frostpunk 2 multiplayer?

Sadly, for those of you who want to get in on some post-apocalyptic city-survival action with your friends, Frostpunk 2 is not the game for you.

Frostpunk 2 is single player only, which is no real surprise since the first title was also, but is still a shame all the same.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

a monkey carrying a space helmet gazes up skyward, his mouth forming an O in awe
Timesplitters re-release on the way, if ratings board listing is right
Owen Good
Ditto from Pokemon
How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries
Rachael Davies
Baten Kaitos Remaster artwork
Cult classic GameCube RPGs finally shadow-drops on PC
Rachael Davies
the Frostpunk 2 key art
Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know
Jacob Woodward
Baldur's Gate 3's Chamber of Justice
How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

an image of ChatGPT imagined a store, with a customer leaning over a counter talking to a store owner, with a cash register next to them.
AI

How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans
Rachael Davies31 mins

ChatGPT became the face of generative AI when OpenAI released it to the public for free, but there are some costs involved. OpenAI's ChatGPT launched on November 30, 2022 and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.