Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know

Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the popular original city building title, furthering the bleak, ice-ridden, post-apocalyptic world and bringing in more political themes.

With the first title receiving critical acclaim, and even a BAFTA nomination, there’s no shock many are excited to see what’s in store for the next iteration.

Below, we’ll take you through the Frostpunk 2 release date, its trailers, platforms, editions, and other popular questions, so you know everything there is before jumping in and aiding The City once more.

Frostpunk 2 release date

Frontpunk 2 will launch on July 25, 2024, confirmed in the official release date reveal trailer for the game.

This is a great time for the game to release really with no absolutely huge titles taking the limelight in July, allowing those who wanted to get some game time in to do so mostly uninterrupted. Well, as long as you’ve boxed off the Elden Ring DLC that is.

Frostpunk 2 trailers

There have been a number of Frostpunk 2 trailers released since the game has been in development for some time. Here, we’ll take you through three of these, noting the differences and what they contain.

The first Frostpunk 2 trailer to hit our screens was the announcement for the game. This one was the typical announcement you’d expect – a CGI affair simply revealing that the game is in development, and a sneak peek at the tone of the world.

The follow up “The City Must Not Fall” trailer is again CGI-filled, but it provides more context as to what has happened to The City in the years since the last game, revealing that it’s not just about survival this time around, there are more factors in play.

The “Official Gameplay Trailer” for Frostpunk 2, gives us exactly that – a look into what to expect from the core mechanics of the game.

It showcases that the people of The City have a voice now, really putting a weight behind the decisions you make.

Of course, you’ll see the impressive visuals and beautifully designed UI too which furthers the already pretty original to new heights.

Frostpunk 2 platforms

Frostpunk 2 is a multi-platform title releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

While it is great that the second iteration of Frostpunk is still keeping in line with its release on consoles, those of who you played the original on your PS4 and Xbox One consoles will have to make the upgrade to newer gen tech to play this one.

Frostpunk 2 editions

There are two Frostpunk 2 editions available for purchase – the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition, as you would expect, is the base game and the base game only, no additional addons will be got by purchasing this version.

The Deluxe Edition, however, is the full bells and whistles option, perfect for you Frostpunk fanatics looking to get every bit of content possible.

If you do decide to get in on the Deluxe Edition, you’ll receive the base game, 72 hours of early access, 3 paid DLCs, an exclusive in-game item, the “Warm Flesh” novella, and digital artbook & soundtrack.

This is a pretty extensive list of extras, and probably worth the price difference between this and the Standard Edition all things considered.

Is Frostpunk 2 on Game Pass?

Yes, Frostpunk 2 is a day one Game Pass release meaning those of you who have a subscription to the service will be able to get it downloaded completely free of charge.

It is a console and PC Game Pass launch too, meaning no matter which platform you’re on, you’ll be able to play.

The original Frostpunk is also on Game Pass too, so if you want to get a refresher on some of the mechanics or jump in for the first time, you can get accustomed to what’s in store for the sequel while you wait for launch.

Is Frostpunk 2 multiplayer?

Sadly, for those of you who want to get in on some post-apocalyptic city-survival action with your friends, Frostpunk 2 is not the game for you.

Frostpunk 2 is single player only, which is no real surprise since the first title was also, but is still a shame all the same.