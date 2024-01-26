Fortnite leak: Doctor Who set to time-travel into Fortnite soon

The Time Lords are coming to Fortnite, but does that mean we are going to get a Dalek in the Battle Royale too?

Fortnite Leaker Burnn is suggesting we will only have to wait a couple of months before we get the sci-fi legend of Doctor Who in the game.

Of course, the character fits well because, in the various generations of the Doctor, we have had both male and female Time Lords, so we may get a Jodie Whittaker lookalike as well as a Tom Baker!

Fortnite x Doctor Who – May 4th 2024 The Doctor Who collab will most likely fit in with the date May 4th 2024 shown on the Time-Brella. around same time the new series of Doctor Who releases. New episodes usually realise on a Saturday and May 4th is a Saturday,#FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/gP0VgbRjOR — BURNN (@BurnnLeaks) January 25, 2024

Burnn said in a post on X, “Fortnite x Doctor Who – May 4th, 2024

The Doctor Who collab will most likely fit in with the date May 4th, 2024 shown on the Time-Brella. Around same time the new series of Doctor Who releases. New episodes usually release on a Saturday and May 4th is a Saturday.”

The minor issue from a sci-fi geek perspective is, as everybody knows, May 4th is Star Wars day and we can’t see Doctor Who arriving on Star Wars Day, that just sounds wrong. Too many sci-fi timelines crashing together hurts our minds. There is definitely a bit of a grasp here.

It’s true the new Season of Doctor Who is slated to arrive around then, but that date could end up being a little on either side of the prediction.

Until then, we will have to make do with the other leak we got recently about more characters from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arriving in the game.

We can’t wait to see what Doctor Who brings to Fortnite though – besides the Daleks and surely the Tardis has to make an appearance somewhere, there could be other bad guys such as the Cybermen and even Davros at some point in the future. This could be a really good collaboration for fans of the classic British sci-series that has run since 1963 and was rebooted in 2005

Featured Image: Burnn on X