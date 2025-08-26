Home Flutter shuts down Junglee real-money operations in India

Flutter shuts down Junglee real-money operations in India

Flutter Entertainment has confirmed it will shut down Junglee real-money gaming operations in India following legislative changes in the country. Indian flag with the Flutter logo placed in the center, overlapping the Ashoka Chakra.

Flutter Entertainment has confirmed it will shut down Junglee real-money gaming operations in India following legislative changes in the country

India’s parliament voted to adopt the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, meaning that money games, including games of skill, have been outlawed. 

Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said he was “extremely disappointed” by the development, while the online gambling giant criticised the “exceptionally short timeframe” from the bill being introduced to parliament to the Presidential assent just two days later.

Overall, the update represents a threat to the wider fantasy gaming sector, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government taking action due to the risk of financial harm to users. 

Flutter has detailed that Junglee has stopped its real-money activity, with more than 1,100 workers employed by the subsidiary firm.

The parent company of Paddy Power and Betfair announced a round of job cuts in the United Kingdom in June, and there will be concerns of what impact the new law in India will have on Junglee. 

Law change in India will drive users to black market, says Flutter chief

Flutter added that its Indian operations were expected to record around $200 million in revenue and $50 million in earnings on adjusted EBITDA this year, but no latest forecast was provided after the Junglee update. 

Company CEO Jackson stated, “I am extremely disappointed with the sudden changes to the regulatory landscape in India. 

“Over the last four years Junglee has invested significantly in its local market, building a workforce of over 1,100 employees to deliver innovative skill-based gaming products to Indian customers. Central to this has been a strategy which prioritizes consumer protections and responsible gaming. 

He continued, “We believe this change will drive customers to the unregulated market, offering limited consumer protections and providing no contribution to the local economy. We believe in regulatory frameworks that put customers first, and are evaluating options to restore skill-based games in the Indian market.”

As part of this, Flutter has vowed to consult with other parties to build support to return the 70-year-old constitutional protections for skill-based games, but that appears unlikely without a U-turn from the Modi administration.

Image credit: Flutter Entertainment / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid. Police vehicle in the rain
Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid
Rachael Davies
Malik Beasley no longer target of NBA federal gambling investigation. Malik Beasley in a blue and red striped Washington NBA kit.
Malik Beasley no longer target of NBA federal gambling investigation
Rachael Davies
Ohio Casino Control Commission warns sportsbooks about offering prediction markets. Cityscape of Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio Casino Control Commission warns sportsbooks about offering prediction markets
Rachael Davies
A photograph focusing on a person's hands holding a mobile phone displaying a live stream of a bustling casino gambling table. The phone screen reflects the vibrant neon lights and swirling chips on the table, with the gambler's focused face partially visible over their shoulder. The background is softly blurred, suggesting a dimly lit, smoky room with hints of other players and slot machines. A single warm spotlight illuminates the hands and phone, creating a sense of anticipation and clandestine excitement.
Caesars latest live dealer push: Gimmick or the future of the table?
Sophie Atkinson
Lando Norris McLaren 2025 racing car pictured on track in Japan during free practice one.
Odds revealed as second half of F1 2025 season set to begin
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid. Police vehicle in the rain
Gambling

Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid
Rachael Davies47 minutes

The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) has conducted one of the largest illegal gambling raids of its kind, seizing over $500,000. After several months of investigation, the CCPD, in collaboration...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.