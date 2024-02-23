Florida’s controversial bill to restrict social media use by minors heads to governor

Florida is on the brink of enacting one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on social media use by minors. According to the Associated Press, the bill, aimed at prohibiting children under the age of 16 from accessing popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent, has been passed by both the Florida House and Senate. It now awaits the approval of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who has previously expressed reservations about the measure.

The House endorsed the bill with a decisive 108-7 vote, following the Senate’s approval by a 23-14 margin. Amendments made by the Senate sought to alleviate Governor DeSantis’ concerns regarding privacy, a key issue highlighted by Republican Speaker Paul Renner.

This groundbreaking legislation targets social media sites that engage in user activity tracking, allow children to post content, facilitate interactions among users, and employ addictive features designed to encourage excessive use. Proponents of the bill, such as Republican Senator Erin Grall, argue that such measures are necessary to combat the adverse effects of social media on children, including increased suicide rates, cyberbullying, and exploitation by predators.

While similar initiatives have been considered in other states, Florida’s proposal stands out for its comprehensive ban based on the addictive nature of certain social media features, such as notification alerts and autoplay videos. This approach aims to circumvent legal challenges by focusing on the platforms’ mechanisms rather than the content they host.

However, the bill has faced criticism for potentially infringing on First Amendment rights and overstepping parental authority in monitoring their children’s online activities. Critics, including Democratic state Senator Jason Pizzo, argue that the responsibility for regulating children’s social media use should rest with parents, not the government.

Governor DeSantis has acknowledged the potential harm social media can cause to teenagers but emphasized the importance of parental involvement in overseeing their children’s online presence. Despite his reservations, Speaker Renner is optimistic that the bill’s final version, which addresses concerns about user anonymity, will gain the governor’s approval.

The bill has sparked a debate among parents, with some, like Angela Perry from central Florida, supporting the intent behind the legislation but questioning its intrusion into parental rights.

If signed into law, the bill would mandate social media companies to terminate accounts believed to be operated by minors and to comply with requests from minors or their parents to close accounts and delete associated data.