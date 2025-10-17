Florida’s Lee County law enforcement seize another 111 illegal slot machines

Popular Search Terms

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has raided three locations in the Florida area, seizing 111 illegal gambling machines and $36,888 in cash. LCSO worked alongside the Narcotics Unit and the Florida Gaming Control Commission to crack down on the illegal gambling operations being run out of Miscue Lounge, Vegas Knights, and Royal Arcade.

The LCSO announced its success on Facebook, with a video showing the seizures. In the post, the Sheriff’s Office said:

“These arcades allowed patrons to play slot machines and receive a cash payout—which is illegal in Lee County. Not to mention, these establishments are a hub for other illegal & violent activities.”

Slot machines and immigration in the latest Florida raid

They also broke down into a brief itemized list what was recovered from each location. The LCSO also included Notice to Appear, which are usually handed out by the Department of Homeland Security. It’s unknown if ICE or other DHS representatives appeared at the raids, but two were issued at Miscue Lounge and Vegas Knights.

Miscue Lounge had 10 slot machines seized, while Vegas Knights lost $21,679 and 48 machines. Royal Palm Arcade lost $15,209 and 53 slot machines. According to a report from Gulf Coast News, the building housing Royal Palm Arcade is now boarded up.

A theory about why these keep popping up, posited by Kevin Jursinski, an attorney with a specialty in gaming and gambling, is that because the biggest punishment is a misdemeanor, the risk is worth it compared to the money being made.

Over the last couple of months, Florida police have seized hundreds of machines in different raids. In September, 11 stores were raided, and in August, nearly 250 machines were seized in a massive gambling bust. Another August raid saw Cape Coral police seize over $500,000, along with another 428 slot machines.

Featured image: Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

