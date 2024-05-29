Languagesx
Five-star Apple Arcade games Fantasian coming to other platforms according to leak

Five-star Apple Arcade games Fantasian coming to other platforms according to leak

A screenshot from Fantasian

One of Apple Arcade’s most popular exclusive games appears to be getting set to make the transition to other platforms according to one of gaming’s most reliable leakers.

Fantasian from developer and publisher Mistwalker, is a 2021 RPG created by some of the Final Fantasy team and has been responsible for many an Apple Arcade subscription and the news it could be about to be announced for Switch and PC imminently is getting a lot of people excited.

Leaker Midori originally posted on X that, “An Apple Arcade title will be announced for multiple platforms soon. Please wait for more information soon.”

That wait appears to have not been a long one as rumors have gathered speed that it will in fact be Fantasian making the transition and now that seems to be confirmed by users locating it in Steam’s database.

“I’ll cry tears of joy”, seemed to be the general consensus of opinion alongside ones suggesting that appearing only on Apple Arcade had limited the audience of a great RPG. Now, if Fantasian is to reach its wider audience we can expect a very successful launch as it has the benefit of already being so highly regarded on mobile.

The stunning soundtrack to the game is composed by Nobuo Uematsu who has worked for many years on the Final Fantasy series and his talents are once again first and foremost with the score in Fantasian.

A model from one of Fantasian's hand-crafted dioramas.
A model from one of Fantasian’s hand-crafted dioramas.

Graphically the game uses “hand-crafted dioramas” for its scenes but perhaps its most unique aspect is its Dimengeon system that allows you to skip battles against enemies you have already encountered – something which can often be a massive chore in many JRPGS.

While, like any leak, Fantasian is not 100% confirmed, it can only be a matter of time before the official announcement hits the airwaves.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

