Five-star Apple Arcade games Fantasian coming to other platforms according to leak

One of Apple Arcade’s most popular exclusive games appears to be getting set to make the transition to other platforms according to one of gaming’s most reliable leakers.

Fantasian from developer and publisher Mistwalker, is a 2021 RPG created by some of the Final Fantasy team and has been responsible for many an Apple Arcade subscription and the news it could be about to be announced for Switch and PC imminently is getting a lot of people excited.

Leaker Midori originally posted on X that, “An Apple Arcade title will be announced for multiple platforms soon. Please wait for more information soon.”

An Apple Arcade title will be announced for multiple platforms soon. Please wait for more information soon. — みどり (@MbKKssTBhz5) May 28, 2024

That wait appears to have not been a long one as rumors have gathered speed that it will in fact be Fantasian making the transition and now that seems to be confirmed by users locating it in Steam’s database.

“I’ll cry tears of joy”, seemed to be the general consensus of opinion alongside ones suggesting that appearing only on Apple Arcade had limited the audience of a great RPG. Now, if Fantasian is to reach its wider audience we can expect a very successful launch as it has the benefit of already being so highly regarded on mobile.

The stunning soundtrack to the game is composed by Nobuo Uematsu who has worked for many years on the Final Fantasy series and his talents are once again first and foremost with the score in Fantasian.

Graphically the game uses “hand-crafted dioramas” for its scenes but perhaps its most unique aspect is its Dimengeon system that allows you to skip battles against enemies you have already encountered – something which can often be a massive chore in many JRPGS.

While, like any leak, Fantasian is not 100% confirmed, it can only be a matter of time before the official announcement hits the airwaves.