Final Fortnite Season 2 leaks – weapon stats and battle pass

With it seemingly just a couple of days before Fortnite goes all Greek on us, it seems the final batch of leaks may have arrived, including stats for the weaponry and leaked images of what the Battle Pass is going to look like.

As ever prominent Fortnite leakers have been the source with HYPEX posting everything you need to know about the tactical shotgun that has been playtested ahead of the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 weapon leaks

Posting recently on X, HYPEX said:

“UPCOMING TAC SHOTGUN ‼️ (Stats could slightly change but this is what Fortnite has been playtesting)

  • 6 Bullets AND reloads the whole clip at once
  • Reload Time: 4.2s to 3.6s
  • Fire Rate is 1 (Hammer Pump is 30% slower)
  • Damage: 79/84/88/93/97
  • Headshot: 119/126/132/139/145”

How different it will be from the existing tac shotgun isn’t clear, but it seems some tweaks have definitely been made to it.

The DMR will also be returning for Season 2 with HYPEX saying:

 

UPCOMING DMR – Fortnite is currently playtesting a DMR with decent-looking stats (could slightly change) ‼️

  • Damage: 58/61/64/67/70
  • Builds Damage: 63/67/70/74/77
  • Headshot Damage: 102/107/112/117/123
  • Reload Time: 2.8s/…/2.1s
  • Clip Size: 7
  • Fire Rate 1.5

Finally, who doesn’t love a sniper – well everybody apart from me who loves a good snipe from distance. Looks like we are getting a new sniper rifle too according to Wenso.

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaked Battle Pass skins

HYPEX has been busy, also leaking all the Battle Pass skins and lists the following as coming to the game:

  • Zeus
  • Cerberus
  • Hades
  • Aphrodite
  • Poseidon
  • Medusa (2 Variants?)
  • Artemis
  • Ares
  • Odyssey

HYPEX did include the caveat, “Designs COULD change in the final versions or some of these could be Item Shop, but these are straight from Epic’s surveys.”, but either way, with no disgusting pun intended, this season is shaping up to Epic when it finally begins.

Featured Image: HYPEX on X

