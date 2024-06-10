Languagesx
Fight for your shareholders and rule the Red Planet in Mars Tactics

Fight for your shareholders and rule the Red Planet in Mars Tactics

A screenshot of a battle in Mars Tactics.

Just like in the real world, the people like you and me mean nothing to the big corporations. It’s all about the shareholders and the fat profits they hoover up while doing very little of the hard work. Once all the cash has been claimed here on Earth you better bet there is going to be a squabble when it comes to who can make the most money out of the moon, and in this case right here, Mars.

Mars Tactics, the upcoming turn-based tactical battler from Hooded Horse will at least give you the choice. You can either operate for your corporate overlords or you can help kickstart a revolution and overthrow the lot of them. All while romping around the red planet.

The first thing to say about what we have seen of Mars Tactics at this stage is that it looks very cool.

Combing turn-based tactical combat with large-scale strategic operations, all on a detailed map of Mars you can choose between the shareholder-controlled Captial Army or the resource-starved Labor revolutionaries as your side.

A pixel-art person generator will generate all the game’s characters and the game’s fully destructible environments make tactical battles an intriguing reality.

Tokyo-based indie studio Takibi Games is behind Mars Tactics and we did get a demo in October’s Steam Next Fest you may have played, but the game, still slated for a release looks to have come on considerably now and equally looks like it is going to be a lot of fun.

With no exact release as yet, you can still wishlist Mars Tactics on Steam. We are looking forward to getting our hands on this one. Check out the new trailer and we are sure you will be too.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

