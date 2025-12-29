Home FaZe Clan faces uncertain future as creators exit after failed talks

FaZe Clan faces uncertain future as creators exit after failed talks

FaZe Clan faces uncertain future as creators exit after failed talks. A group of young men posing together outdoors in front of a modern building, wearing casual streetwear, with a large FaZe Clan logo overlaid in the center of the image.

Professional esports and entertainment brand FaZe Clan is facing another major turning point after all six remaining members of its influencer lineup announced their exits following the collapse of contract negotiations with new leadership.

Adapt, Jason, Ronaldo, Lacy, Rage and Silky each confirmed their departures on X. The six had been the only creators listed on the organization’s official roster.

FaZe Clan influencers exit following unsuccessful negotiations

“14 Years,” Adapt wrote online. “Over half my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done.”

The organization responded publicly through its official X account, acknowledging the end of an era.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this era of FaZe come to a close. It’s beyond tragic the way it all ended, it’s been an emotional few days.

“We wish the boys the best not only as creators, but as people too. FaZe has always felt like a family, so we will always unconditionally root for and support them.

“FaZe eSports has always operated as a separate entity, nothing on that side will change. Rather it will become our main focus moving forward.”

Former FaZe chief executive Richard “Banks” Bengtson also issued a public statement expressing regret and finality.

“This is the end of @FaZeClan

“I wish you guys could see my heart. I’m sorry to everyone I let down, sincerely. I really tried my best.

“Wishing everyone involved a happy, healthy & successful life moving forward.

“It’s over. I give up. I quit. Amen.”

Investors say company is no longer workable

According to Matt Kalish, chief executive of Hard Rock Digital and an investor in FaZe, the company’s financial setup was no longer viable. Kalish said he presented the creators with two options, which included operating independently or entering new agreements backed by Hard Rock. Discussions ended last week, and he said the company will now proceed without them.

“My best guess is they’re all good kids and have a lot of people in their ear and are confused,” Kalish told Bloomberg. He added that the organization had previously covered many of their living and operating costs.

A person familiar with the negotiations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the creators believed the proposed contracts were unfavorable. Talks had been ongoing for approximately six months.

Former FaZe member PlaqueBoyMax, who left the group in August, addressed similar concerns during a livestream.

“We have no control,” he said. “There was no control, and it’s like we’re puppets. At least that’s what it felt like. You get what I’m saying?”

Kalish, a cofounder of DraftKings, began investing in FaZe in 2023 and said he has contributed roughly $10 million over the past year and a half to support its creators and operations.

Founded in 2010, FaZe started as a collective of friends sharing gaming content online. The group later became a major force in esports and influencer culture, popularizing the model of creators living and producing content together while securing major sponsorships.

After going public in 2022 with expectations of a valuation near $1 billion, the company’s stock declined sharply as investors questioned the long-term sustainability of a business model centered on brand deals.

Leadership instability followed. In 2023, then-chief executive Lee Trink was removed amid disputes over spending and management decisions.

FaZe’s esports operations are now overseen by GameSquare Holdings Inc., which acquired the company’s parent entity for $17 million in 2023.

Featured image: FaZeClan via X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Editorial illustration of online betting revenue directed toward a brightly lit gambling treatment center
Treatment funds in proposed South Carolina online betting plan
ReadWrite
Abstract sports-betting permit under regulatory review in Louisiana
DraftKings Gets Conditional Louisiana Sports-Betting Extension
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone and red inspection frame representing regulatory scrutiny of AI sportsbook marketing in Massachusetts
AI Questions Put Massachusetts Sportsbooks Under Review
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

New Jersey State House exterior in Trenton, where the underage gambling bill is advancing
Gambling

Civil Fines Proposed for NJ Underage Gambling at Casinos, Simulcasts
ReadWrite3 hours

New Jersey’s Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced S597 with bipartisan support, proposing to replace criminal penalties for gambling by people under 21 with civil fines of up to $500 for...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software