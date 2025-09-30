NBCUniversal and DraftKings pen new sports sponsorship deal

DraftKings Inc. (DraftKings) and NBCUniversal (NBC) have entered into a new sports sponsorship deal that marks a new era for the betting company on the network’s many licensed channels and media.

The deal provides access to cross-platform integrations for the betting provider across the NBA, NFL, NCAA, PGA Tour, and Premier League, among other properties available as part of the new agreement.

DraftKings and NBCUniversal deal

This is the largest sports broadcasting deal DraftKings has entered into with a single media provider to date. Making the betting operator synonymous with one broadcaster for their coverage will be featured across the calendar year for all sporting events available to subscribers.

The news of this deal bolsters the rosy figures for DraftKings, which reported a 37% annual increase in Q2 in August. We covered the spike in earnings for the national betting provider, with DraftKings’ Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Jason Robins, commenting that the deal was in line with their 2025 goals.

“We set records for revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, driven by an acceleration in revenue growth to 37% year-over-year,” he said of the $408 million betting boon.

NBC tentpole events available to DraftKings

“Our presence throughout NBCUniversal’s sports ecosystem will not only engage fans in powerful new ways but also augment our industry-leading live betting capabilities. Together, we will deliver a customer experience that moves at the speed of sports, bringing the thrill of NBA and other top action to life,” commented Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings.

NBC has a number of events that the company regards as its “tentpoles.” These include Super Bowl LX, NBA All-Star Weekend, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

These flagship sporting milestones will also be available for DraftKings to utilize branded assets and receive an exclusive pathway to content and betting offers related to broadcasting.

Executive Vice President, NBC Sports, Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships, Peter Lazarus said, “Combining our excellence in sports entertainment with DraftKings’ industry-leading capabilities will transform the viewer experience just as NBCUniversal prepares to bring an unprecedented slate of sports programming to fans everywhere.”

DraftKings changes tact for Responsible Gambling Month

DraftKings has been adjusting its marketing strategies following the filing of a class action lawsuit against the company’s advertising practices in May 2025.

Since then, the NFL season has seen a softer approach from the betting brand, with a responsible gambling focus in their broadcast media and events.

This also coincides with Responsible Gambling Month across the nation, prompting Lori Kalani, Chief Responsible Gaming Officer at DraftKings, to state, “We are committed to providing customers with tools that support responsible play and enhance their experience.”

This is a big time for DraftKings, having acquired the keys to the broadcast kingdom on the back of record quarterly figures.

Featured image: NBCUniversal/DraftKings.