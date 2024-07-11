FarmCon 24 was attended by over 3500 people all hyped to see the latest Farming Simulator game

Just like we covered Flight Sim Expo 24 a couple of weeks ago, it seems the right thing to do to cover the similar event that is held in honor of the giant of (weird) gaming that is Farming Simulator.

It’s astonishing how games such as this and American Truck Simulator have captured the imagination of players who don’t necessarily want to be chopping up orcs all the time and yearn for some nice, peaceful repetitive tasks to chill out to.

The hugely successful farming sim has a faithful following and over 3.500 of them recently turned up in Germany at the HQ of Fendt, where most of the famous tractor manufacturer’s tractors are built.

It was the biggest farmCon to date and celebrated the launch announcement of November’s upcoming Farming Simulator 25, the first new game in the series for a couple of years.

With a series of presentations taking the audience through gameplay, maps, and a look at the game’s new engine from senior devs, visitors had the chance to try their hand at tractor driving, as well as get a tour of the huge production facility.

Giants Software CEO Christian Ammann commented: “Our ever-growing community continues to amaze us with their unwavering enthusiasm. This year’s FarmCon truly demonstrated how unique, engaged, and passionate our fans are. We want to thank all of our attendees for making this our biggest event yet, and we look forward to the future with Farming Simulator 25.”

Swiss studio Giants Software was formed in 2004, and since 2008 over 30 million units of Farming Simulator have been sold across consoles, mobile and PC.

Farming Simulator also has a competitive eSports league – the FSL which has been going since 2019.

There’s a lot you didn’t know about Farming Simulator isn’t there? It is available on Xbox Game Pass if you want to try it out for free.