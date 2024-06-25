Farming Simulator 25 coming in November to PC and consoles

GIANTS Software has confirmed the launch of Farming Simulator 25 as the ever-popular series introduces the latest installment of agricultural action, available on November 12.

Nobody takes the art of farming as seriously as Simulator and fans are in for a treat with the new settings and machinery available in FS25. The land will be cultivated thanks to added gameplay features, visual improvements, and even a freshwater supply to grow rice.

The family-friendly series has amassed sales of more than 30 million copies since its initial release in 2008, with this latest edition set to continue the story.

Virtual farmers can embrace the great outdoors in three new settings, from an idyllic East Asian landscape to a typical North American environment in vast open space, and a Central European base with ponds and rivers separating serene green fields.

‘Farmers’ can work the land in solo or multiplayer mode, now able to grow two types of rice, spinach or other crops from an extensive list of more than 20 options.

Machine enthusiasts will enjoy the range of over 400 authentic vehicles and familiar farming machinery from established international brands, such as John Deere, New Holland, Massey Ferguson, Kubota, and many more.

A rewarding experience for everyone

GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann declared, “Farming is a passion shared by many, both in real life and virtually.”

“Farming Simulator 25 enhances the series with deeper gameplay and greater immersion, becoming the favorite hobby for both experienced farmers and beginners,” he continued.

“We cultivate this passion by providing a relaxing, family-friendly, community-oriented, and rewarding experience for everyone.”

Ardent fans of the series will want to check out the Farming Simulator 25 Collectors’ Edition. The PC-exclusive box set includes a USB ignition lock to start the engines of in-game tractors, a 16-bit Mega Drive-inspired version plus a soundtrack CD with 15 original tracks from Chris Hülsbeck.

Farming Simulator 25 is launching on November 12 for Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Image credit: GIANTS Software