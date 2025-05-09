Languagesx
Fantatics on the brink of full five-year license in Massachusetts

Fantatics on the brink of full five-year license in Massachusetts

Official Fanatics image, showing a retail sportsbook outlet / Fanatics Betting and Gaming has moved toward progression in Massachusetts after a state authority gave its approval for a full five-year license, subject to conditions. 

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) held a hearing with the outcome recommending the long-term provision. 

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) held a hearing with the outcome recommending the long-term provision. 

Fanatics is currently offering its services in the Commonwealth under a one-year category 3 sportsbook license, along with six other operators, which are subject to the same suitability and regulatory process.

Those firms are DraftKings, Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, ESPN BET, and FanDuel. 

DraftKings was the first to commence the MGC’s review process, with a five-hour hearing that took place in December.

During the Fanatics hearing, company founder and CEO Michael Rubin commented, “Thank you for the time and energy all of you have put into this throughout the review. We appreciate the partnership, we care about you a lot, and you’re an incredibly important state to us.”

Suitability process and applicable terms ongoing

Kathleen Kramer, counsel for the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Investigations and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), confirmed the body’s investigation found Fanatics to be a reliable applicant, with their credentials worthy of a full license. 

“The IEB recommends the commission find the applicant and all of the qualifiers suitable, subject to conditions,” she added.

With the ongoing approval subject to terms, the conditions include keeping MGC aware and included with Fanatics’ cybersecurity policy and liaising with the IEB on the activity of its gaming compliance committee.  

In return, the IEB will continue to monitor the operator with the suitability process and applicable terms ongoing.

In the Bay State, sportsbook revenue hit a six-month low in March despite spending almost reaching record levels. 

Taxable sports betting revenue reached $52.1 million, 12.8% up year-on-year, but a significant 20.6% behind the $65.6 million figure secured in February this year.

March’s monthly total works out as the lowest revenue return since October 2024, when $48.3m was recorded.

Image credit: Fanatics

Graeme Hanna
Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Finnish former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen stood in the center of the image wearing a black t-shirt with the PAF logo on it.
Gambling

Gaming company Paf signs multi-year partnership with ex-Formula 1 driver
Sophie Atkinson2 hours

The Finnish former F1 driver Kimi Räikkönen has signed a multi-year partnership with gaming company Paf. The 45-year-old competed within Formula One between 2001 and 2021, securing a world championship...

