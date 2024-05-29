Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home F1 24 driver ratings: Who are the top rated drivers this year?

F1 24 driver ratings: Who are the top rated drivers this year?

Three drivers from the F1 24 key art

The driver ratings in F1 games are a highly debated topic since everyone not only has their favorite man behind the wheel but also a team in general.

While there has been one standout driver over the past few seasons, F1 24’s driver ratings might surprise you compared to last year’s with new additions and some fluctuation in improvements/downgrades.

Below, you’ll be able to see all of the ratings for this year’s season, featuring a four-way tie with some of the best Formula 1 car operators around!

All F1 24 driver ratings

As promised, here are all of the drivers in F1 24 with their associated ratings in descending order:

  • Max Verstappen – 96
  • Fernando Alonso – 92
  • Carlos Sainz Jr. – 89
  • Charles Leclerc – 89
  • Lando Norris – 89
  • Lewis Hamilton – 89
  • George Russell – 87
  • Sergio Perez – 87
  • Alex Albon – 85
  • Pierre Gasly – 84
  • Oscar Piastri – 84
  • Esteban Ocon – 83
  • Daniel Ricciardo – 82
  • Nico Hulkenberg – 82
  • Valtteri Bottas – 81
  • Yuki Tsunoda – 81
  • Kevin Magnussen – 80
  • Lance Stroll – 80
  • Zhou Guanyu – 80
  • Logan Sargeant – 70

There’s no surprise to see Verstappen topping the list since, let’s face it, he is the best around and has been for some time now. What is interesting though is the big gap between Max and the rest of the pack.

Take the previous year’s game for example – this placed Verstappen at the top again with a rating of 94, but you had both Hamilton and Alonso on 92, a two-point difference. F1 24’s however sees Max extend his lead at the top, creating a four rating gap between him and Alonso, with Hamilton tying with Leclerc, Norris, and Sainz on 89.

Yes, this does reflect what has happened over the season, but anyone picking Verstappen in a 1v1 is in a seriously advantageous position compared to the others.

How are F1 24 driver ratings calculated?

Max Verstappen in F1 24

Unlike EA FC for example which doesn’t really have a breakdown as to how ratings are calculated, F1 24 does, allowing you to see what goes into each driver rating decision.

F1 24 driver ratings are based on five key criteria – Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace, and Rating, each being a contributing factor to the overall score.

For what each of these means, here is the explanation from EA Sports:

  • Experience (EXP): The number of race starts a driver has over the course of their career
  • Racecraft (RAC): The ability to work through the pack and finish in a higher position
  • Awareness (AWA): The cleaner the race, the higher the rating
  • Pace (PAC): A mix of qualifying and lap times and beating a teammate in both categories
  • Rating (RTG): The combination of the previous four ratings that can change throughout the season

So, to put it simply, it’s not all down to winning races over the season, there is far more that goes into deciding who goes where in the list.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

A modern and sleek setup of a PlayStation VR2 headset connected to a high-performance PC. The headset is displayed on a black desk, with v arious cables linked to the PC and a gaming controller. The PC features a multi-monitor setup, and the background has a neon-lit cyberspace feel. The overall atmosphere is futuristic and immersive, showcasing the potential of cutting-edge technology in gaming experiences
Sony on track to make PSVR 2 support for PC possible as adapter is created
Sophie Atkinson
Three drivers from the F1 24 key art
F1 24 driver ratings: Who are the top rated drivers this year?
Jacob Woodward
An image of a Red Bull Formula One racing car driving towards the viewer in the F1 24 game.
Is F1 24 stuck on Chinese? Here’s how to change your language on the PC version
Paul McNally
A violet skin from the XDefiant Twitch Drops
XDefiant Twitch Drops: All weekly rewards explained
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot from Fantasian
Five-star Apple Arcade games Fantasian coming to other platforms according to leak
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A modern and sleek setup of a PlayStation VR2 headset connected to a high-performance PC. The headset is displayed on a black desk, with v arious cables linked to the PC and a gaming controller. The PC features a multi-monitor setup, and the background has a neon-lit cyberspace feel. The overall atmosphere is futuristic and immersive, showcasing the potential of cutting-edge technology in gaming experiences
Gaming

Sony on track to make PSVR 2 support for PC possible as adapter is created
Sophie Atkinson29 seconds

A certification has been discovered that suggests PlayStation VR2 headset owners could soon use the virtual reality device with PCs. This potential move away from being a PS5-exclusive device was...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.