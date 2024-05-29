F1 24 driver ratings: Who are the top rated drivers this year?

The driver ratings in F1 games are a highly debated topic since everyone not only has their favorite man behind the wheel but also a team in general.

While there has been one standout driver over the past few seasons, F1 24’s driver ratings might surprise you compared to last year’s with new additions and some fluctuation in improvements/downgrades.

Below, you’ll be able to see all of the ratings for this year’s season, featuring a four-way tie with some of the best Formula 1 car operators around!

All F1 24 driver ratings

As promised, here are all of the drivers in F1 24 with their associated ratings in descending order:

Max Verstappen – 96

Fernando Alonso – 92

Carlos Sainz Jr. – 89

Charles Leclerc – 89

Lando Norris – 89

Lewis Hamilton – 89

George Russell – 87

Sergio Perez – 87

Alex Albon – 85

Pierre Gasly – 84

Oscar Piastri – 84

Esteban Ocon – 83

Daniel Ricciardo – 82

Nico Hulkenberg – 82

Valtteri Bottas – 81

Yuki Tsunoda – 81

Kevin Magnussen – 80

Lance Stroll – 80

Zhou Guanyu – 80

Logan Sargeant – 70

There’s no surprise to see Verstappen topping the list since, let’s face it, he is the best around and has been for some time now. What is interesting though is the big gap between Max and the rest of the pack.

Take the previous year’s game for example – this placed Verstappen at the top again with a rating of 94, but you had both Hamilton and Alonso on 92, a two-point difference. F1 24’s however sees Max extend his lead at the top, creating a four rating gap between him and Alonso, with Hamilton tying with Leclerc, Norris, and Sainz on 89.

Yes, this does reflect what has happened over the season, but anyone picking Verstappen in a 1v1 is in a seriously advantageous position compared to the others.

How are F1 24 driver ratings calculated?

Unlike EA FC for example which doesn’t really have a breakdown as to how ratings are calculated, F1 24 does, allowing you to see what goes into each driver rating decision.

F1 24 driver ratings are based on five key criteria – Experience, Racecraft, Awareness, Pace, and Rating, each being a contributing factor to the overall score.

For what each of these means, here is the explanation from EA Sports:

Experience (EXP): The number of race starts a driver has over the course of their career

Racecraft (RAC): The ability to work through the pack and finish in a higher position

Awareness (AWA): The cleaner the race, the higher the rating

Pace (PAC): A mix of qualifying and lap times and beating a teammate in both categories

Rating (RTG): The combination of the previous four ratings that can change throughout the season

So, to put it simply, it’s not all down to winning races over the season, there is far more that goes into deciding who goes where in the list.