‘Every Screen is an Xbox’ Microsoft tries to pump up staff before today’s inevitable backlash

It’s kind of impossible to believe, whatever Microsoft says later today in its Business Update, that hardcore Xboxers are going to be onside with it. Most people of course in the wider world simply will not care, or even be aware of Phil Spencer and co’s plans, but for those working on Xbox’s social accounts tonight, it might be best to just log off and shut down.

If, as expected Microsoft announces a pathway for some of its biggest exclusives to make their way to Sony and Nintendo’s competitor consoles to help them become the number one cross-platform gaming company, those who bought into the Xbox’s ecosystem for exclusives such as Sea of Thieves and Starfield, along Sony fanboys declaring victory in the console wars, it is not going to be pretty.

However it is spun, and Inverse is reporting already there has already been an internal “town hall” meeting with staff ahead of tonight’s shenanigans, there are going to be issues for Microsoft, who is already selling far fewer consoles than its rivals. With a rumor of two new pieces of Xbox hardware under development it is tough to see how a new mainline console would fit in the overall picture if all Microsoft’s studios were publishing for everything. A handheld to rival the Steam Deck, however, might be a completely different proposition.

Spencer and Xbox President Sarah Bond presented to the vision to staff who were told by Bond “Every screen is an Xbox”. They were shown multiple images of surprise hit Palworld being played on a variety of devices including mobile and handhelds. Of course, Palworld is also available on Steam, and many players would argue that that is currently the superior version with patches and updates coming to Steam ahead of the Game Pass version.

Microsoft staff have not been authorized to speak to the media before today’s announcement, even though we kinda know what it is, but the stories from the above town hall were leaked on the promise of anonymity.

