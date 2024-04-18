Languagesx
Europe gives TikTok 24 hours to explain 'addictive and toxic' new app

Europe gives TikTok 24 hours to explain ‘addictive and toxic’ new app

A conceptual illustration of the European Commission, represented as a group of suited figures, gathered around a large screen displaying a TikTok Lite video. The video features a dancing figure in a vibrant, patterned outfit. The background is a blend of digital and analog elements, with wires and circuits merging with a traditional European landscape.
TikTok is under scrutiny again, but this time from the European Commission as they ask for further information about risks following the launch of new app – TikTok Lite.

The European Commission has sent TikTok a request for information under the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the company must provide the risk assessment for TikTok Lite in 24 hours.

Once the information has come back, the members will analyze the reply, and then assess the next steps.

What is TikTok Lite?

TikTok Lite allows users the chance to earn points through checking in, doing tasks, and watching videos. The points can be turned into rewards like Amazon vouchers, gift cards, or TikTok’s in-app currency.

It has had over five million downloads on the Google Play Store and is marked as being for the teenage market.

While the ‘Lite’ version has been around in Asia for years, it only just debuted in France and Spain in April which is how it then drew the attention of the European Commissioner for Internal Markets Thierry Breton.

The French politician took to the X platform to share his concerns as he likens the app to cigarettes and says the request for information has been sent.

The DSA came into effect for ‘very large online platforms and online search engines’ on August 25 2023 and later became fully applicable to other entities on February 17, 2024.

The new act aims to bring about user empowerment, strong protection of minors, more diligent content moderation, less disinformation, and more transparency and accountability.

This new request for information comes just two months after the European Commission opened formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have breached the DSA.

The proceedings are looking at the protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and the risk management of addictive design and harmful content.

There hasn’t been an update since the announcement, but it’s expected the Commission is continuing to gather evidence to look further into its concerns.

