The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) has handed down a four-year ban to Counter-Strike player Dmytro “Nifee” Tediashvili after concluding he took part in match manipulation and betting-related misconduct, according to a newly released sanction decision.

Investigators with ESIC determined that Tediashvili violated its integrity rules by engaging in conduct that compromised fair competition. The decision was based on influencing match outcomes and placing bets tied to those same contests, actions the commission treats as serious integrity breaches.

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) has issued a four-year ban to CS2 player Dmytro “nifee” Tediashvili following a detailed investigation into match manipulation and betting-related corruption during an ESIC Member Event.



Findings confirmed deliberate in-game manipulation… pic.twitter.com/2EoXz5AX78 — ESIC (@ESIC_Official) April 1, 2026

Under the ruling, Tediashvili is barred for four years from any involvement in events connected to ESIC member organizations. That prohibition stretches across all roles, meaning he cannot compete, coach, manage, or take part in any capacity within tournaments operating under ESIC oversight.

Officials said their conclusions rely on evidence gathered during the investigation, though the announcement stops short of naming specific matches. The decision fits into a wider push by ESIC to clamp down on corruption, particularly as betting activity becomes more intertwined with competitive gaming.

Counter-Strike Nifee ESIC sanction reflects crackdown on esports corruption

ESIC stated that the length of the ban matches the severity of the violations. Cases involving match-fixing and betting conflicts are treated as some of the most damaging offenses because they erode trust in results and the broader esports ecosystem.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will stay in place for the full term unless altered through formal procedures. Until then, Tediashvili remains excluded from all ESIC-governed competitions and affiliated organizations.

This comes as ESIC recently took action against multiple players and teams, including a high-profile sanction involving the ATOX Esports CS2 roster, which was also banned following a match-fixing investigation.

At the same time, the industry is facing growing scrutiny around gambling-related issues beyond match-fixing. Valve is currently pushing back against legal claims that loot boxes in games like Counter-Strike violate gambling laws.

ESIC continues to position itself as a central enforcement body, working alongside tournament organizers, teams, and betting operators to detect suspicious activity and prevent corruption before it spreads.

In its announcement, the commission reiterated that strong penalties are meant to discourage others from similar conduct. It also noted that maintaining competitive integrity is essential.

No public response from Tediashvili was included in the ruling.

Featured image: Counter-Strike via Steam / Screenshot via incircleesports on Instagram