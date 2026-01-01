In April 2023, the Premier League announced a voluntary agreement to remove gambling advertising from front-of-shirt sponsorships.

The decision was reached following “extensive consultation” with the UK government regarding its review of gambling legislation, which was prevalent in the recent budget announcement from the incumbent Labour government.

The new arrangement will apply from the start of the 2026/27 Premier League season, and while the change will be apparent, critics would say it’s nothing more than a case of moving the goalposts.

Although the logos of various mainstream (and not so well-known) gambling brands will be removed from the front of shirts, these companies will still be represented on shirt sleeves, on the back of the shirts, on training kits, on advertising boards around the pitch, and elsewhere within the stadium.

It appears to be a clever, calculated step, but one that comes with risk.

🚨Premier League clubs made more than £1bn from their shirts alone last season, taking into account the value of their kit supplier deals, front-of-shirt sponsors and income from sleeve sponsors. Kit manufacturers have committed to providing nearly £492m across twenty agreements. pic.twitter.com/SQ4xVTrx21 — Łukasz Bączek (@Lu_Class_) August 22, 2025

The Premier League clubs have effectively self-policed, cognizant of pressures and developments at Westminster, with the UK government announcing a Gambling Act review white paper.

They have bought time to work around the new arrangements in tandem with gambling partners, but there will be a significant void to fill on the front of shirts.

The Premier League previously intimated that “a self-regulatory approach would provide a practical and flexible alternative to legislation or outright prohibition”.

In addition to the move instigated by the elite body in English soccer, a code of conduct was also agreed upon between the Premier League, Football Association (national governing body), English Football League (tiers 2-4), and Women’s Super League.

This is more of a safeguarding position, based on four general principles around gambling sponsorships.

There is no impending gambling sponsorship ban on the front of shirts for the lower leagues in England, and that situation is further compounded as SkyBet is the title sponsor of the EFL Championship, League One, and League Two.

In the current 2025/26 Premier League season, 11 of 20 clubs have a gambling brand as their front-of-shirt sponsor and key partner.

Those teams are Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, West Ham, and Wolves.

That is a lot of revenue to replace, with the collective value of these sponsorship deals exceeding £140 million ($189 million) per season, according to Football Media CEO, Dean Akijobe.

As reported by Hansard, the official report of all Parliamentary debates, West Ham United vice-Chairperson Karren Brady told a House of Lords debate last November that “the typical difference between gambling and non-gambling shirt sponsorships is around 40%.”

She added, “For some Premier League clubs, this decision (to ban front-of-shirt gambling ads) will mean a reduction of around 20% of their total commercial revenues.”

🚨🚨| Premier League clubs' kit sponsors by category. 1. Gambling

2. Finance

3. Airline

4. Food & Beverage

— Technology

— Tourism

— No Sponsor (Chelsea) [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/U21Rj51sLz — Goals Side (@goalsside) October 8, 2025

Following the voluntary ban announced in 2024, West Ham signed a front-of-shirt agreement with BoyleSports for the current 2025/26 season, while Nottingham Forest did the same with Ballys.

The relative change also comes after a number of Premier League clubs received a warning on their relationships with gambling brands that are unlicensed in the United Kingdom.

Bournemouth, Burnley, Fulham, Newcastle, and Wolves were reprimanded by the UK Gambling Commission on the risks of promoting unlicensed betting websites.

Many of these deals came about through TGP Europe, a wider ‘white label’ gambling operator and agent, which subsequently left the British market after the Gambling Commission hit them with a £3.3m ($4.43m) fine for multiple breaches of anti-money laundering rules.

The gambling companies affiliated with TGP remained active, but they had to ensure their domains were geo-blocked for British users.

In the example of Nottingham Forest, their Kaiyun.com front-of-shirt sponsor (last season) was not accessible in the UK.

The crux of the issue is that Premier League clubs cannot determine who the ultimate owners, or beneficiaries, of these Asian-facing, non-UK regulated gambling brands are.

The advice to the clubs from the Gambling Commission was stark:

“You will want to continue to satisfy yourself that your sponsorship and associated advertising arrangements are legal and do not present a reputational risk to your sport.

“We would advise that any organisation engaging in sponsorship from brands that do not hold a Commission licence manage their exposure to risk. This includes satisfying themselves as to the source of the funds for the arrangement.”

As it is, Burnley (96.com), Crystal Palace (Net88), Fulham (SBOTOP), Sunderland (W88), and Wolves (DeBet) are all carrying such partners for the final season of the current arrangement.



Betting company ‘supports’ Premier League ban

Intriguingly, a BoyleSports spokesperson told Insider Sport that “we support Premier League clubs’ self-imposed ban on front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from the 2026/27 season.”

In a nod to the changing dynamic between clubs and gambling partners, they added:

“We’re already exploring how to evolve our presence within the stadium, across digital platforms and through direct fan engagement.

“Ultimately, visibility is important, but relevance and authenticity will carry more weight in the next era of football sponsorship, and we’re committed to staying ahead of that shift.”

As for what businesses will fill the void left on the front of shirts, you can expect some movement from the big players in telecommunications, airlines, fintech, and energy.

Another development to watch out for is the upturn in the exposure of cryptocurrency in the Premier League.

It will be a step into the unknown for some, while most others will embrace the open arms…and piles of cash.

Last season, 14 Premier League clubs had some form of crypto partner, which is an untapped revenue source and one that will have the authorities feeling anxious.

Just as gambling exposure is ‘reduced’, crypto will raise its head further.

Other examples in European soccer

In Spain, La Liga is one of the major European soccer leagues, but gambling sponsorship has been completely outlawed.

A Royal Decree in 2021 eradicated gambling sponsors from shirts and stadiums overall, vastly reducing brand visibility, but in the background, clubs, including Real Madrid, still have lucrative agreements with gambling firms that do not operate in Spain.

Another interesting observation is the route taken by soccer clubs in Belgium, who opted to work around the new rules and removal of gambling brands on the front of shirts.

Top clubs appeared to evade new arrangements by promoting sub-brands of gambling companies on their shirts.

Essentially, these were sports news app gateways to the main gambling website portals operated by major sponsors, but the authorities later launched further investigations and tightened their approach.

Next season brings changes to the Premier League and its clubs’ relationships with gambling brands.

To what extent the change is meaningful and how long the front of shirt ban lasts, remains to be seen, but a new era is on the way.

Image credit: PremierLeague/X