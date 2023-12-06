Elon Musk won’t be playing GTA VI because it has you ‘doing crime’

Another day, another Elon headline. This one is a bit less controversial than most, although it has still had the Internet poking fun at X’s head honcho.

In response to one of Musk’s employees on X who was talking about not playing Grand Theft Auto, he replied, “Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it.”

The original comment has since had 1.7 million views and hundreds of comments – something the original poster was probably not expecting before his boss joined in.

Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

Plenty of people were quick to point out that Grand Theft Auto is only a game and that they aren’t real policemen while others tried to change their pairs’ minds.

Musk, currently trying to raise a billion dollars for his xAI startup, is a known big fan of Elden Ring and its fantasy violence, does make an interesting point though that realistic uber-violent videogames are not for everybody – even self-professed hardcore gamers like himself.

Meanwhile, as predicted yesterday, streams of Tom Petty’s ‘Love is a Long Road’ – the song featured in the GTA VI trailer – have increased 36,979% according to the BBC on Spotify alone. You can imagine there will be a clamor to be the soundtrack of future trailers with royalties like that on the table.

With the trailer already having racked up 104 million views on the official Rockstar Games YouTube channel, and many millions more on unofficial outlets, it has already surpassed the lifetime views for the GTA V trailer. All this in a whirlwind few days for a game that might not be out for another 18 months, and even then, only making an appearance on console.

PC gamers continue to be furious about being left out of the launch plans with PC Gamer stating, “There is no technical reason why a PC version of GTA VI isn’t arriving with the console versions.”