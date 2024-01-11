Elon Musk says ‘rewards will increase significantly’ for X creators

Elon Musk has promised that X creators will soon earn more for their posts, in response to a public blasting from MrBeast.

On December 30, YouTube creator MrBeast took to X to promote a new video. When a fan asked him in the comments to upload on X as well, Musk added his voice with a simple “yeah”.

Creator rewards will increase significantly this year https://t.co/TlQKxFci9y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

In response, MrBeast wrote: “My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/ I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!”

A few weeks later, on January 9, Musk announced that creator monetization would “increase significantly this year”. While he didn’t mention MrBeast directly, it could well be a response to his and others’ feedback.

With MrBeast uploading for an audience of 229 million subscribers on YouTube, he’s certainly a force to be reckoned with in the creator market. It wouldn’t be surprising for Musk to be led by his preferences.

Elon Musk and X creator talent

It’s long since been a part of Musk’s plans to attract top influencer talent to the platform since he took hold of the reins. As far back as October 2022, Musk promised “higher compensation for creators” than on YouTube – something many, including MrBeast were skeptical of.

“I’d be shocked if you crack that code,” the YouTuber wrote on X at the time. Another major YouTuber, Olajide Olatunji, better known as KSI, told fellow YouTuber Logan Paul on his podcast in August of 2023 “Impaulsive” that he didn’t think X “paid that much.”

“There are going to be people who are like, you got $1,500 from Twitter? Which is cool,” Paul said. “But comparatively is what we’re saying, to other platforms, for hundreds of millions on YouTube, that’s hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

At the moment, creators are eligible to get paid up to 97% of the revenue X has earned from the content they create, after in-app purchase fees. This is capped at $50,000 in lifetime earnings from X across all X monetization products, after which it drops to 90% of revenue.

In real terms, however, it’s unclear what this breaks down as. With ad revenue down across most social media and for X in particular, it’d be wise for any creator not to put all their eggs in one basket.

