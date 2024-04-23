Elon Musk clashes with Australia, branded an ‘arrogant billionaire’

In the wake of two tragic stabbing incidents in Australia this month, a row has erupted between X owner Elon Musk and the Australian government over orders to remove graphic videos of the attacks from social media.

The dispute is the latest clash between the 52-year-old billionaire’s company and a national government over content moderation on digital platforms. X is already challenging Brazil in a heated disinformation legal battle.

On April 15, a bishop and priest were stabbed during a livestreamed church service in suburban Sydney, just days after a separate stabbing killed six at a mall. Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant quickly ordered social media giants X and Meta to take down the disturbing footage within 24 hours under the country’s Online Safety Act, citing the potential for serious psychological harm.

While Meta reportedly complied swiftly, X pushed back.

How is Elon Musk’s X platform responding?

In an April 19 statement, X’s Global Government Affairs team argued the takedown order exceeded the scope of Australian law and certain posts did not violate the platform’s rules on violent content. X said it would comply in Australia pending a legal challenge, but refused to remove the posts globally despite threats of hefty daily fines.

The recent attacks in Australia are a horrific assault on free society. Our condolences go out to those who have been affected, and we stand with the Australian people in calling for those responsible to be brought to justice. Following these events, the Australian eSafety… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) April 19, 2024

“Global takedown orders go against the very principles of a free and open internet and threaten free speech everywhere,” the X statement read.

Musk portrayed the fight as an issue of national sovereignty, in a post on X on April 22, he wrote: “Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries..then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?”

Australian Prime Minister hits back at ‘arrogant billionaire’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been very vocal in criticizing X’s stance and Elon Musk personally. Albanese contends social media companies have a responsibility to stem the spread of distressing content that inflames divisions. “This isn’t about freedom of expression,” Albanese stated. “Surely [applying] a bit of common sense is not too much to ask.”

The Labor Party PM called Musk an “arrogant billionaire” and “egotist” who thinks he is “above the law” for challenging the orders in court. The eSafety Commission argues X’s geoblocking of the content in Australia is insufficient since it can be circumvented with VPNs.

For now, an Australian federal court has ordered X to hide the videos from all global users until a hearing on Wednesday (Apr 24). But X and Musk remain steadfast in their view the content should not be blocked beyond Australia.

The tit-for-tat continues, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, firing back at Albanese on Apr 23, writing: ” No president, prime minister or judge has authority over all of Earth!”

Well, no president, prime minister or judge has authority over all of Earth! This platform adheres to the laws of countries in those countries, but it would be improper to extend one country’s rulings to other countries. If he want to censor things in other countries, he should… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Featured image: Midjourney