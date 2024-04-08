Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Brazil to investigate Elon Musk in heated disinformation row

Brazil to investigate Elon Musk in heated disinformation row

Brazil investigated Elon Musk over fake news and obstruction on X. The image features Elon Musk superimposed on a background consisting of the Brazilian flag and a large red prohibition sign that overlays the text "FAKE NEWS" on a sign being held by a hand. This graphical composition suggests a theme of combating misinformation, with a particular focus on Brazil's efforts or issues related to fake news. The juxtaposition of Elon Musk with this message may imply his involvement or interest in these matters, possibly in a tech or social media context.
Brazil investigated Elon Musk over fake news and obstruction on X
TL:DR

  • YouTube CEO warns using platform videos for AI training violates terms.
  • OpenAI's Sora AI tool sparks controversy over data training sources.
  • OpenAI faces lawsuits alleging copyright infringement in training data use.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to be investigated by a Brazilian Supreme Court justice over reports of disseminating fake news and alleged obstruction.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes wrote in his decision that the chief executive of X (formerly known as Twitter) began waging a public “disinformation campaign” regarding the actions of the Brazil Supreme Court. Musk reportedly continued to disagree with the verdict the following day, posting on social media that the company would cease complying with the court’s orders to block certain accounts.

Citing de Moraes, AP reported that the judge said: “The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil.”

Brazilian authorities have intensified their efforts to curb the spread of what they deem misinformation and hate speech on social media. X had at first complied with this directive. However, in a Saturday post, the company reiterated that Brazilians, “regardless of their political beliefs, should enjoy freedom of speech.”

The crackdown on false information comes in the wake of riots that occurred in January in 2023, when thousands of supporters of Brazil’s right-wing former President, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed government buildings in Brasília.

The judge stated in a media release that if X does not comply with the order to block specific accounts, the company will incur a daily fine of 100,000 reais ($19,740).

Solicitor General Jorge Messias supported the move, writing on X: “We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities.”

Why Elon Musk is being probed over ‘fake news’ by Brazil

In a Sunday (April 7) post on X, Musk accused Justice de Moraes of having “brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil,” arguing that he “should resign or be impeached.”

Musk then told users they “can still access the X platform, download a virtual private network (VPN) app.”

On Saturday, Musk stated that X would remove all restrictions, citing that the judge “has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil.” Consequently, he mentioned, the company “is likely to lose all its revenue in Brazil and may have to close our office there.”

Last year, de Moraes initiated an investigation into executives from the social messaging platform Telegram and Alphabet’s Google, who led a campaign against a proposed internet regulation bill.

In December, the social media platform failed in its legal attempt to overturn a California law aimed at regulating harmful content on social media platforms.

Featured image: Canva / Elon Musk / The Royal Society

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Brazil investigated Elon Musk over fake news and obstruction on X. The image features Elon Musk superimposed on a background consisting of the Brazilian flag and a large red prohibition sign that overlays the text "FAKE NEWS" on a sign being held by a hand. This graphical composition suggests a theme of combating misinformation, with a particular focus on Brazil's efforts or issues related to fake news. The juxtaposition of Elon Musk with this message may imply his involvement or interest in these matters, possibly in a tech or social media context.
Brazil to investigate Elon Musk in heated disinformation row
Suswati Basu
Here's a list of countries have a TikTok ban and why. An image of a person holding a smartphone with a "BANNED" stamp over the screen, set against a backdrop of the Earth and vibrant pink and blue rays emanating from behind. The implication is that the content, likely an app such as TikTok, is banned in certain areas of the world.
Here’s a list of countries that have a TikTok ban and why
Suswati Basu
a phone with the Threads @ logo displayed
Meta to pay Threads creators for engaging content based on performance
Graeme Hanna
Elon Musk pencil drawing, showing him smiling
Elon Musk backs Bob Iger rival in Disney board battle
Sophie Atkinson
Phone screen showing the intro logo to Threads via Instagram
Threads usage is surging in Taiwan – here’s why
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A sinister 3D render illustration of a crypto account being hacked, with digital currency draining from it. The account balance is shown decreasing rapidly, leaving a trail of coins in its wake. A menacing, shadowy figure looms over the account, with glowing red eyes and a hood concealing their identity. The background is a dark, void-like space with faint digital glitches scattered around. The overall atmosphere of the image is tense and foreboding, with a sense of urgency., illustration, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Trader loses $800k in crypto to malicious Google Chrome extension
Sophie Atkinson2 hours

A Cryptocurrency investor has alleged that two ‘weird extensions’ have drained $800,000 from multiple of his wallet apps. The trading and crypto user, who goes by the name ‘sell9000’ on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.