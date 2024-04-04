Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home X gives blue checkmarks to ‘influential’ non-subscribers

X gives blue checkmarks to ‘influential’ non-subscribers

X logo

Elon Musk’s X has begun to roll out a new blue checkmark feature on the platform. Users can now get X Premium for free based on the number of premium followers a user has.

The launch has not been universally popular in what is another shift away from the operating model of the former Twitter.

Last week, Musk detailed how X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers would receive new perks and now the decision has been applied.

On Wednesday (3 April), some users described how the blue checkmark had been added to their accounts despite not paying for the benefit previously reserved for subscribers.

One prominent user even queried how to opt out of the new blue checkmark feature.

Will the new blue checkmark have an impact on X?

Once upon a time, the check was a symbol of status and meaning.

High-profile users including sports professionals, celebs, journalists and politicians would have the check mark emblazoned on their accounts for a reason. A similar symbol was given to accounts of official agencies and offices.

All that changed after Musk’s takeover in 2022 when the model came tumbling down. All of a sudden the verification system became a commodity that anyone could acquire and disinformation flourished.

X Premium, formerly Twitter Blue, was the introduction of Musk’s first subscription model which meant a check could be obtained for $8 a month. Bad actors seized the opportunity to wreak havoc and that is what ensued as the platform was flooded with fraudulent accounts of major companies and personalities.

In one instance, a fake Eli Lilly account appeared with the message “Insulin is free now,” sending the stock price of the pharmaceutical firm downward.

As for the new landscape on X, confusion reigns.

Some are pleasantly surprised by their new blue symbol, many are ridiculing the update and others just want it gone.

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

X logo
X gives blue checkmarks to ‘influential’ non-subscribers
Graeme Hanna
a phone with the Threads @ logo displayed
Meta to pay Threads creators for engaging content based on performance
Graeme Hanna
An AI-generated image of Darth Vader peeping out from behind some curtains.
Saber Interactive CEO Says KOTOR Remake Is ‘Alive and Well’
Sophie Atkinson
iOS 17.5 lets EU iPhone users to download apps directly from websites. An image of a person holding an iPhone with the screen visible, displaying the home screen with various app icons. The phone is superimposed over a larger icon representing the App Store, which is in turn in front of a background stylized with the European Union flag, consisting of a circle of gold stars on a blue field. The image suggests a feature of iOS 17.5 that allows European Union iPhone users to download apps directly from websites, which is a departure from the previous requirement of downloading apps exclusively through the App Store.
iOS 17.5 lets EU iPhone users to download apps directly from websites
Suswati Basu
Elon Musk pencil drawing, showing him smiling
Elon Musk backs Bob Iger rival in Disney board battle
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Here's a list of countries have a TikTok ban and why. An image of a person holding a smartphone with a "BANNED" stamp over the screen, set against a backdrop of the Earth and vibrant pink and blue rays emanating from behind. The implication is that the content, likely an app such as TikTok, is banned in certain areas of the world.
Apps

Here's a list of countries that have a TikTok ban and why
Suswati Basu8 mins

TikTok has encountered a barrage of bans, and the U.S. is close to joining the list. Discussions of a ban started last year, gaining attention, especially after a high-profile congressional...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.