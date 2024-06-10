Elder Scrolls Online celebrates 10th anniversary with free trial

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) was first released in 2014, making this year its 10th anniversary, and to celebrate, Bethesda is offering the chance for players to dive in with an ESO Plus trial for free for a limited time.

The decision for Bethesda to release an MMO caused a lot of raised eyebrows – they are best known for their epic single-player offerings like Skyrim and Fallout – but it has stood the test of time and frequently attracts around 25,000 daily players, according to SteamDB.

So if you’ve been considering whether or not it’s worth diving in and trying out ESO to get your Elder Scrolls fix (there was no sign of The Elder Scrolls Six at the Xbox Games Showcase), this is your chance. Even the latest expansion, The Golden Road, released June 3 on PC, is included in the free trial.

What is included in ESO Plus?

Normally costing $12.99 per month, ESO Plus is the subscription option for players who are serious about their commitment to the game. It does come with a huge number of benefits, so if you enjoy the game it’s worthwhile, and getting a free trial is a steal.

The two most significant bonuses you get from paying for ESO Plus are full access to all the game’s expansions – there are over 20 expansions, and ESO Plus includes all of them, including the most recent; and unlimited crafting material storage (this is a vital quality-of-life improvement – free characters don’t get nearly enough storage).

How do you activate the ESO Plus free trial?

It’s very easy to activate your ESO Plus free trial. You need to be logged into the game, then navigate to the Crown Store, select the ESO Plus tab, and choose ‘Free Trial!’, and Bob’s your uncle. You’ll get immediate access to all the benefits of ESO Plus.

How long does the ESO Plus trial last?

While it’s limited, the length of the trial is pretty generous. It lasts from the moment you activate it all the way until Wednesday, June 19, 3 pm BST / 7 am PDT.

Featured image credit: Bethesda