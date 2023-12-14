EAFC 24 players leaked ahead of TOTGS promo

As the group stages of European soccer’s elite Champion’s League competition draw to a conclusion, leaks suggest that EA Sports is readying a player promo containing the Team of the Group Stage (TOGS).

Prominent EAFC (and previously FIFA) leakers FutPoliceLeaks and DonkTrading have spilled the beans on who we can expect in the promo which is expected to go live on 15th December as reported by AFKGaming.

EAFC was previously known as FIFA until this season when EA and the game’s world governing body decided to go their separate ways. Leaks for player promos have continued to be big news with many players desperately waiting for news of which players will be coming available with boosted stats due to good performances.

The list of players leaked covers a wide spread of European clubs that have performed well in the group stage of the Champions League this year. Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe along with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham are standouts. Madrid, along with current holders Manchester City are the only two teams to have won all six of their group games.

Striking superstar Erling Haaland is missing, but City are represented by Argentinian World Cup winner Julian Alvarez and England star Phil Foden.

EAFC’s Ultimate Team winter promotion, Fire and Ice is also slated to release on 22nd December according to further leaked news.

Meanwhile, if you have been playing a lot of EAFC, or anything else for that matter, you can get a personalized look at your year in gaming, as all three console manufacturers are now showing you what you have been up to with a Year in Review.

EAFC 24 Team of the Group Stage leaked players

Kylian Mbappe – 93

Jamal Musiala – 90

Jude Bellingham – 89

Joao Cancelo – 89

Antoine Griezmann – 89

Nico Barella – 89

Bukayo Saka – 88

Julian Alvarez – 88

Rodrygo – 88

Jonathan Clauss – 88

Nick Pope – 87

Rafael Leao – 87

Mats Hummels – 87

Phil Foden – 87

Mehdi Taremi – 86

David Raum – 86

Achraf Hakimi – 86

Victor Boniface – 86

Jerdy Schouten – 85

Luca Ranieri – 85

Ryan Gravenberch – 85

Featured image: FutPoliceLeaks / @WGXgraphics